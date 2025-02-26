Urban workers earning below VNĐ3 million to receive Government support

HÀ NỘI - The Government has introduced clear income thresholds to identify low-income workers eligible for support under the National Target Programme on Sustainable Poverty Reduction for 2021-2025.

Under the decree, urban workers earning VNĐ3 million or less per month, along with rural workers earning VNĐ2.25 million (US$98) or less per month, qualify as low-income and are entitled to assistance.

Decree No 30 sets out the classification framework for poor, near-poor and low-income households, serving as a key benchmark for assessing income deficiencies and access to essential social services. These criteria will be used to implement social welfare policies, poverty reduction programmes and broader economic and social strategies from 2022 to 2025.

The decree also mandates provincial and municipal authorities to conduct surveys and identify low-income workers, following the classification process for agricultural, forestry, fishery and salt production households with average living standards. Workers must submit applications for official recognition as low-income earners, enabling authorities to compile lists and provide targeted support.

To assist this group, local governments will allocate funds from the National Target Programme on Sustainable Poverty Reduction (2021-2025) to finance vocational training. The programme will be funded through both central and local budgets, to ensure effective implementation.

Vocational training support for low-income workers

Prime Ministerial Decision No. 90 had previously approved the National Target Programme on Sustainable Poverty Reduction for 2021-2025, allocating funds for vocational training.

However, due to the lack of specific regulations defining low-income workers, many localities, despite receiving budget allocations, have been unable to implement vocational training support for this group.

As of June 30, 2024, reports from 73 ministries, agencies and localities indicate that approximately 167,980 people from poor, near-poor and newly escaped poverty households have received vocational training.

However, low-income workers have yet to benefit due to the absence of clear classification criteria.

According to the General Statistics Office, the average monthly income of workers in urban areas is VNĐ9.3 million ($365), while in rural areas, it stands at VNĐ6.7 million ($263).

Preliminary data from the 2024 Household Living Standards Survey indicates that household incomes and living conditions have improved, with the national average per capita income reaching VNĐ5.4 million per month ($212), an 8.8 per cent increase compared to 2023.

The estimated minimum living standard in Việt Nam for 2024 is VNĐ1.8 million ($71) per person per month, with urban areas averaging VNĐ2.3 million ($90) and rural areas VNĐ1.7 million($67). VNS