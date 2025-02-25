Deputy PM calls for legislation integrating urban and rural development

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has emphasised the need for a comprehensive approach to the draft Law on Urban Development Management, ensuring a seamless connection between urban and rural development.

Chairing a conference with ministries on the draft law in Hà Nội on Monday afternoon, the Deputy PM stressed that proven and essential practical issues should be incorporated into the law, while also providing directional regulations for new and evolving content to unlock resources and drive growth.

He urged the drafting agency to further clarify the scope of the draft law in relation to the Law on Urban and Rural Development Planning, as urban development management involves multiple ministries and specialised agencies.

The draft law must also supplement its political and legal foundations to ensure the institutionalisation of Politburo Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW, which outlines the planning, construction, management, and sustainable development of Vietnamese urban areas to 2030, with a vision to 2045.

Lawmakers must clearly define the scope of regulations, leaving no gaps in governance. Additionally, the draft law should streamline planning processes and incorporate modern urban development concepts, such as compact cities, ecological urban areas, climate change adaptation, underground urban planning, and transport growth strategies.

"The draft law must serve as a connecting framework, integrating specialised planning for transport infrastructure, telecommunications, water supply and drainage, and environmental management, while also preserving cultural and architectural values and standards," the Deputy PM said.

Direction

At the meeting, Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyễn Việt Hùng stated that the draft law represents the next step in detailing the guiding regulations outlined in the Law on Urban and Rural Development Planning and the Urban and Rural System Planning for the 2021–2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

The draft law consists of seven chapters, seven sections, and 59 articles, incorporating adjustments and supplements to the urban classification system, which categorises urban areas into six types.

The proposed legislation revises urban classification criteria, placing greater emphasis on urban quality while integrating regional factors and sustainable urban development models into classification standards.

Additionally, it introduces principles for urban promotion, ensuring compliance with approved urban planning and requiring essential technical infrastructure to be developed as a priority.

The law will also outline specific requirements for climate-resilient urban development, promoting green and smart growth.

At the same time, it aims to standardise urban planning based on the urban development programmes approved by provincial People's Committees, ensuring a comprehensive, coordinated approach to urban infrastructure development while effectively integrating resources.

The draft law provides a framework for urban system management in line with planning strategies, while also setting requirements for urban network connectivity.

It introduces regulations on managing underground urban spaces, which will be approved by provincial People's Committees, and outlines incentives and support mechanisms for organisations involved in underground space development.

Additionally, the law proposes periodic inspections and supervision of urban development projects, ensuring that quality standards are met after urban classifications are officially recognised by competent authorities.

The draft law also supports green and digital transformation, streamlining administrative procedures related to the establishment, appraisal, and approval of management tools by integrating comprehensive urban renovation plans.

During discussions, representatives from the Ministry of Public Security, Ministry of Planning and Investment, and Ministry of Industry and Trade emphasised the need to prevent overlap with the Law on Urban and Rural Development Planning while ensuring alignment with Resolution No. 06-NQ/TW.

They stressed that urban development regulations should be closely linked to industrialisation and new rural construction, incorporating criteria for specific urban models, such as smart cities, scientific urban areas, and university hubs.

Some representatives also suggested reviewing regulations related to urban socio-economic infrastructure and reconsidering the name of the draft law to ensure consistency with its scope of adjustments. — VNS