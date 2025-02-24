Many areas in Đà Nẵng and Phú Yên at risk of flash floods and landslides heavy rainfall

ĐÀ NẴNG –Several districts, towns, and cities in Đà Nẵng City, as well as Phú Yên and Đắk Lắk provinces, are at high risk of flash floods in small rivers and streams and landslides on steep slopes, the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported this morning (February 24).

According to the centre, over the past 24 hours (from 5 am on February 23 to 5 am on February 24), Đà Nẵng, Phú Yên, and Đắk Lắk have experienced moderate to heavy rainfall. Rainfall levels recorded at Bà Nà in Đà Nẵng City reached 377mm, while Sông Hinh 4 in Phú Yên Province received 331mm, and Ea Mdoan Commune in Đắk Lắk Province saw 241mm.

Rain is expected to continue in these areas until noon today, with anticipated levels ranging from 10 to 30mm, and some locations exceeding 60mm.

Notably, moisture models indicate that soil conditions in several areas within these provinces are nearly saturated (above 85 per cent) or have already reached full saturation.

As a result, the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has warned of a heightened risk of flash floods and landslides throughout the day in Đà Nẵng, Phú Yên, and Đắk Lắk.

Areas particularly vulnerable include Hòa Vang in Đà Nẵng; Đồng Xuân, Phú Hòa, Sơn Hòa, Sông Hinh, Tây Hòa, Tuy Hòa City, Tuy An, Đông Hòa Town, and Sông Cầu Town in Phú Yên Province; and Ea Kar, Krông Bông, and M'Đrắk in Đắk Lắk Province.

The centre stressed that flash floods and landslides could cause severe environmental damage, pose a threat to human lives, and disrupt transportation. They also risk damaging public infrastructure and economic facilities, potentially leading to significant losses in production and socio-economic activities.

Local authorities have been urged to inspect blocked waterways and high-risk areas to implement preventive measures and response plans. VNS