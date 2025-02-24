Military youth launch 2025 voluntary blood donation campaign

HÀ NỘI — The General Department of Politics of the Việt Nam People's Army (VPA) launched the 2025 voluntary blood donation campaign for young military personnel on Sunday.

This initiative aims to collect over 45,000 units of blood this year.

Senior Lieutenant General Lê Quang Minh, Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics, attended and presided over the event.

At the launch, Minh emphasised the growing awareness among military personnel of the importance of voluntary blood donation, encouraging empathy and a willingness to donate blood to save lives.

The Military Medical Academy has been a consistent leader in this movement for many years. Since 2000, it has collected more than 34,000 units of blood for emergencies and medical treatment.

In recent years, the voluntary blood donation movement among young military personnel has grown significantly, attracting many officers, union members and soldiers.

With a spirit of dedication and service, the military’s youth have consistently led voluntary blood donation efforts, demonstrating noble humanitarian values and a strong sense of responsibility to the community. Their high-quality blood donations play a crucial role in emergency care and medical treatment, marking the beginning of Youth Month 2025 with a deeply meaningful act.

Minh highlighted that young military personnel remain a key driving force in this initiative. Each year, thousands of officers, soldiers, and military youth donate tens of thousands of blood units.

As the demand for blood transfusions continues to rise due to increasing healthcare needs, occasional shortages and imbalances in blood types still occur. Therefore, strengthening the voluntary blood donation movement is more crucial than ever, he said.

Minh called on military agencies and units to continue promoting voluntary blood donation, emphasising the need for diverse communication strategies to encourage widespread participation.

Military hospitals and medical units must accurately assess blood supply needs, adopt practical solutions, and enhance the effectiveness of blood donation campaigns tailored to the military’s specific requirements.

Additionally, providing proper health consultations, maintaining comprehensive donor records and ensuring adequate policies for voluntary donors are essential.

Efforts should also focus on encouraging repeat and regular blood donations, investing in modern equipment, and applying digital technology for efficient donor and blood unit management, he said.

Warrant Officer Trần Lệ Quyên, a student at the Military Medical Academy and a four-time blood donor, said that participating in voluntary blood donation is a meaningful opportunity for young people to contribute to the mission of connecting lives and spreading kindness to those in need.

She pledged to actively promote and encourage her comrades, teammates, family, and the wider community to take part in this humanitarian effort, ensuring the voluntary blood donation movement among military youth continues to expand widedly. — VNS