Red Spring blood donation festival begins in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT) coordinated with the Hà Nội Youth Blood Donation Mobilisation Association to officially kick off the 18th Xuân Hồng (Red Spring) Blood Donation Festival on February 11 in Hà Nội.

With the message 'Donate blood in early spring - Multiply happiness', the event is the largest blood donation event at the beginning of each year, spreading the spirit of kindness and love for the community.

This year’s festival runs from February 8 to 16 at the NIHBT headquarters and fixed blood donation points in Hà Nội. With an ambitious target of 8,000 blood units, the campaign aims to replenish vital reserves for both Hà Nội hospitals and across the country.

Despite the cold weather, the campaign organiser received nearly 3,000 units of blood over the first three days, demonstrating the noble gesture of the voluntary blood donation community.

NIHBT director Dr Nguyễn Hà Thanh said that, over 17 years of organisation, the Red Spring Festival has welcomed hundreds of thousands of donors across the country, with nearly 120,000 units of blood received in the capital Hà Nội, alone.

“Up to now, all provinces and cities have chosen the Red Spring Festival as the blood donation programme to kick off a new year. Thanks to this, we have contributed to ensuring blood sources for treating patients before and after the Tết (Lunar New Year) period.

"The Red Spring Festival has contributed to changing the perception of people from all walks of life about voluntary blood donation, forming the beauty and habit of donating blood every new spring,” said Dr Thanh.

"The Red Spring Festival not only attracts tens of thousands of people to participate each year but also shows the spirit of solidarity of Vietnamese people. In the cold weather of early spring, the act of donating blood to save lives becomes even more meaningful, spreading warm love," said Bùi Thị Hòa, President of the Việt Nam Red Cross Society and Standing Deputy Head of the National Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation Campaign.

Previously, during the nine day Tết holiday, the Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion’s blood donation point remained open and welcomed 2,019 people, donating blood and platelets. Touchingly, hundreds of medical staff from the institute also donated blood during their shifts during and after the holiday.

The next drive will be to mark the 70th anniversary of Vietnamese Physician's Day (February 27), the series of 'White Blouse - Pink Heart' blood donation events, which will be held nationwide. — VNS