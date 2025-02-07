Xuân Hồng Festival 2025 to collect 8,000 units of blood

HÀ NỘI — As Việt Nam welcomes the New Year with traditional festivals and celebrations, the Xuân Hồng Festival 2025 returns as one of the country’s most significant blood donation drives - and a lovely twist for couples.

Organised by the National Institute of Haematology and Blood Transfusion (NIHBT), in collaboration with the Hà Nội Youth Blood Donation Mobilisation Association, the event encourages early-year blood donation as a gesture of goodwill and community solidarity.

This year’s festival will run from February 8 to 16 at the NIHBT headquarters in Cầu Giấy District, Hà Nội. With an ambitious target of 8,000 blood units, the campaign aims to replenish vital reserves for both Hà Nội hospitals and across the country.

In the wake of the nine-day Tết holiday, the NIHBT recorded 2,019 blood and platelet donations, with contributions continuing to rise. Many medical staff at the institute also took time before or after their shifts to donate.

A highlight of Xuân Hồng Festival 2025 is its special programme for couples. Donors can register to give blood together, receiving certificates and gifts from the organisers.

On February 14, the first 300 couples to donate will be presented with special Valentine’s gifts in recognition of their shared commitment to saving lives.

With demand for blood supplies rising sharply after the Tết holiday, early-year donations play a crucial role in ensuring timely treatment for patients. — VNS