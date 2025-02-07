Capital city’s public transport to improve with technical cooperation project

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has approved a special technical cooperation project, which aims to improve the city's public transport system.

It is has signed off on Moov'Hanoi, a technical cooperation project aiming to improve the transport in the capital, using non-refundable aid from France.

The project, set to develop the city’s multi-modal public transport and elevate its appeal, is a joint effort between the Hà Nội Department of Transport, the French Development Agency (AFD) and the Île-de-France region.

It is scheduled to be implemented between 2025 and 2026, with a total budget of nearly VNĐ33.2 billion (US$1.3 million).

The project’s focuses include improving passenger travel routes through upgrading stations, enhancing accessibility, especially for pedestrians, and rearranging the existing bus network.

Hà Nội People’s Committee has assigned its Department of Transport full responsibility before the law and the city’s authorities on the accuracy, legal compliance and transparency of the dossier for aid receipt.

The department is also required to work with authorities to ensure national defence and security standards during field surveys, data collection and project research, as well as monitoring the number of foreign nationals during their work in Hà Nội to ensure their activities are consistent with the registered purpose of entry.

Financial management of the aid must comply with Article 20 of Decree No 80/2020/NĐ-CP and other relevant regulations. — VNS