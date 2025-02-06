One month after Decree 168, traffic violations and accidents drop sharply

HÀ NỘI — A month after the implementation of Decree 168 on new penalties for traffic violations, including the deduction of driving licence points, public awareness and compliance with traffic laws have significantly improved.

Many motorists now adhere to regulations voluntarily, even in the absence of police officers, according to the Traffic Police Department on Thursday.

A representative from the department highlighted a notable reduction in violations handled over the past month compared to the previous period, reflecting an increased sense of responsibility among road users. Many now observe traffic laws independently, without requiring police supervision.

At key intersections, motorists are strictly obeying traffic signals, queuing in an orderly manner and refraining from stopping or encroaching on other lanes. This has helped alleviate prolonged congestion, with traffic clearing within two to three signal cycles.

The number of road traffic accidents has also declined significantly, with reductions across all three key indicators compared to both the same period last year and the preceding month. Between 1 and 31 January, there were 1,702 traffic accidents nationwide, resulting in 917 fatalities and 1,163 injuries. This represents a 26.29 per cent decrease in accidents, a 1.72 per cent reduction in fatalities, and a 37.71 per cent drop in injuries compared to the same period in 2024. Compared to the previous month, accidents fell by 18.25 per cent, fatalities by 9.83 per cent, and injuries by 20.12 per cent

During the nine-day Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday in 2025, 445 traffic accidents occurred nationwide, causing 209 deaths and 373 injuries. Compared to the holiday period during Lunar New Year 2024, these figures represent a 36.69 per cent reduction in accidents, a 37.61 per cent decline in fatalities, and a 38.34 per cent drop in injuries.

In terms of law enforcement, traffic police nationwide handled 327,349 traffic violations, resulting in 27,820 driving licences and professional certificates being revoked, 28,762 driving licences having points deducted, and 1,823 cars and 93,766 motorbikes being temporarily seized.

Compared to the previous month, penalties issued dropped by 48,160 cases, 12.8 per cent.

At a government press briefing on Wednesday, Major General Hoàng Anh Tuyên, deputy chief of Staff and spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Security, reported that after more than a month of implementing Decree 168, there has been a clear shift in road users’ behaviour, including private motorists, commercial drivers and transport business owners. Compliance with traffic laws has improved significantly, even without a police presence. This is particularly evident in motorists adhering to traffic signals, staying in designated lanes, and avoiding the emergency lane on motorways.

"It is evident that traffic conditions are becoming more orderly and safer, gradually fostering a healthier and more civilised road culture," he said.

A representative from the Traffic Police Department said that the authorities will continue to intensify patrols and strictly enforce penalties on six major categories of violations that contribute most to traffic accidents. Law enforcement will follow a policy of what the spokesman called: “zero tolerance, no exceptions,” aiming to foster a civilised, modern and safe traffic culture.

Additionally, the department will advise the Ministry of Public Security to direct local police forces to work with provincial and municipal authorities in reviewing and improving road infrastructure, ensuring it meets the demands of economic growth and increasing vehicle numbers. — VNS