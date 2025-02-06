Việt Nam achieves fastest post-pandemic tourism recovery in Southeast Asia

HCM CITY — Việt Nam has emerged as Southeast Asia's fastest-recovering tourism destination after the pandemic, largely thanks to its welcoming visa policies.

According to updated data from the ASEAN Secretariat, Việt Nam welcomed 17.6 million international visitors last year, achieving a recovery rate of 98 per cent compared to 2019 (the period preceding the COVID-19 pandemic).

The figure has surpassed those of other renowned tourist destinations such as Thailand, Singapore, and Indonesia.

Other nations in the region have lower recovery rates, with Thailand at 88 per cent, Singapore at 86 per cent, and the Philippines at 72 per cent.

In terms of total international arrivals in 2024, Việt Nam is projected to surpass Singapore (16.5 million visitors), ranking third among Southeast Asian countries in terms of international visitor numbers for that year.

Thailand and Malaysia occupy the first and second positions, with 35 million and 24.5 million visitors, respectively.

Việt Nam's number of international visitors exceeds that of Indonesia (14 million) and the Philippines (6 million).

Statistics from hotel booking site Agoda indicate that Việt Nam and Malaysia are the top destinations in the region for travelers booking sustainable and environmentally conscious tours.

Among the ten most attractive cities for this type of tourism, three Vietnamese cities - Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang, and HCM City - are included.

Demand for accommodations from international guests has surged by 139 per cent compared to the same period last year, with a particularly notable increase of nearly 300 per cent in visitors from China.

Phú Quốc Island, off Kiên Giang Province in southern Việt Nam, is set to become the premier destination for international tourists in 2025, with accommodation searches increasing by 266 per cent compared to 2024.

Data from this platform also highlight significant growth in tourist arrivals from other key markets, such as South Korea (up 94 per cent) and Taiwan (up 123 per cent).

Việt Nam officially reopened its borders to international tourists on March 15, 2022.

Since then, the tourism sector has recovered significantly, rising from 3.7 million visitors in 2022 to 12.6 million in 2023, with projections to reach 17.6 million in 2024, nearly matching the 18 million visitors recorded during the peak year of 2019.

Việt Nam has set an ambitious goal this year to attract between 22 and 23 million international visitors, reflecting its commitment to positioning tourism as a critical economic sector.

Currently, Việt Nam grants visa waivers to travelers from 25 countries.

Starting in August 2023, it began issuing three-month tourist visas to citizens of all nations and extended the stay duration to 45 days for citizens of 13 countries exempt from visa requirements.

Last year, it launched a new web portal that simplifies the e-visa application process, making it easier and more convenient for foreign travelers.

Heart of Asia’s tourism

In a recent interview with Việt Nam News, Hà Văn Siêu, deputy director general of the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism, said Việt Nam is now recognised as the heart of Asia.

With 60 per cent of international visitors coming from nearby markets such as Japan, China, South Korea, and Taiwan (China), Việt Nam has established a strong foothold in the region.

The success stems from a targeted tourism strategy, with plans to diversify markets, particularly by attracting visitors from India, Australia, and the Middle East, according to Siêu.

Việt Nam aims to draw tourists who appreciate its rich culture, delicious cuisine, stunning landscapes, and world-class golf, which has been named Asia’s best golf destination for eight consecutive years.

The goal is to create memorable experiences that encourage repeat visits while focusing on building lasting relationships with guests and promoting Việt Nam as a safe and friendly destination.

This year, the country will focus on cultural heritage and quality experiences, with National Tourism Year in Thừa Thiên-Huế Province showcasing the region's royal history. — VNS