Bắc Giang City's Xương Giang Victory Festival marks 598th anniversary

BẮC GIANG — A festival commemorating the 598th anniversary of the Xương Giang Victory (1427–2025) took place over two days at the Xương Giang Victory Special National Historic Site in Bắc Giang City during the Lunar New Year.

The festival ran from the fifth to the seventh day of the first lunar month (February 2–4) and featured various cultural activities. These included performances of intangible cultural heritage such as chèo singing, quan họ folk songs, and ca trù; screenings of animated films about the history of the Xương Giang Victory; an exhibition showcasing historical photos of the battle; traditional folk games; and a cultural space replicating a rural market with Bắc Giang’s signature products.

In his opening speech, Đặng Đình Hoan, Chairman of the People's Committee of Bắc Giang City, emphasised that the Xương Giang Victory in 1427 ended 20 years of Ming rule over Việt Nam, restoring peace and prosperity to Đại Việt and ushering in a new era in the nation's history.

To celebrate the victory over the Ming army, in 1428, after ascending the throne, King Lê Lợi held a grand military celebration and issued the Great Proclamation upon the Pacification of the Wu (Đại Cáo Bình Ngô). Amid this shared joy, Xương Giang Citadel, located in the Kinh Bắc region, also held a grand festival to offer sacrifices to heaven and earth in gratitude for the blessings bestowed upon the people. Since then, the local population has continued to hold an annual festival in early spring to honor this historic triumph.

The Xương Giang Victory Festival coincides with the traditional village festivals of surrounding communities. Historically, the ancient villages near Xương Giang Citadel, which contributed to the victory, were granted royal rewards. To commemorate this, locals would carry ceremonial offerings to Xương Giang Citadel for a ritual and then celebrate with a grand festival.

Over time, the Xương Giang Victory Festival grew into a major event, attracting both local residents and visitors.

The Xương Giang Victory site and its associated festival have become emblematic of the rich cultural heritage of the Kinh Bắc – Bắc Giang region. Recognising its historical and cultural significance, in 2009, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism officially designated the Xương Giang Victory site as a National Historic Landmark.

In 2019, the Prime Minister issued a decision recognising the Xương Giang Victory Historic Site in Bắc Giang City as a Special National Historic Site.

In 2023, the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism issued a decision to include the Xương Giang Traditional Festival in Bắc Giang City in the National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Hoan confirmed that, in the era of renewal, Bắc Giang City has upheld its tradition of solidarity, innovation and determination to overcome challenges, achieving significant progress across various fields. Public trust in the leadership of the Party and Government has strengthened and national unity has been further consolidated.

Following National Assembly’s Resolution 1191, as of January 1, 2024, Bắc Giang City has expanded by incorporating the entire Yên Dũng District, increasing its administrative area more than fourfold and nearly doubling its population.

This expansion marks a new phase of development, providing ample space and resources for the city to grow into a dynamic political, economic, cultural and social centre with strategic significance for economic development, national defence, security and foreign affairs in the province.

These achievements lay a crucial foundation for the city’s Party Committee, government and people to fulfil the goals set for the 2020–2025 term and successfully organise the Party Congress at all levels for the 2025–2030 term.

For many years, the Xương Giang Festival has been organised by the Bắc Giang City’s People's Committee. Rich in traditional cultural values, the festival is a source of pride for the people of Bắc Giang City and the province as a whole, inspiring efforts to drive the city's modernisation and development.

The festival also serves as an opportunity to introduce a wide audience to Bắc Giang’s rich cultural heritage, revolutionary history and heroic past, as well as to showcase the warmth and hospitality of its people.

Following the ceremonial rituals, officials and attendees enjoyed the artistic performance 'Xương Giang’s Eternal Heroic Spirit', which featured two segments: 'Glorious Memories' and 'The Glorious Party – Faith and Aspiration'.

The performance reenacted the bravery of the Vietnamese people in their resistance against foreign invaders and highlighted the nation's socio-economic achievements.

Earlier in the afternoon, a solemn ritual ceremony was held at the historic site, including offerings and traditional rites such as fish and bird releases and prayers for national peace and prosperity. VNS