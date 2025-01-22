Bắc Giang to develop a new industrial park worth $111 million

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has approved the investment policy for the construction and infrastructure development of the Song Mai–Nghĩa Trung Industrial Park in Bắc Giang Province.

The decision, issued under number 198/QĐ-TTg on January 21, 2025, grants approval for a project covering 197.1 hectares with a total investment of VNĐ2.8 trillion (US$111 million), of which VNĐ434.9 billion will be contributed by the investor.

That investor will be the Hà Nội–Bắc Giang Industrial Infrastructure Investment Joint Stock Company and it will be developed across Nghĩa Trung Commune (Việt Yên Township), Song Mai Commune and Đa Mai Ward (Bắc Giang City).

The industrial park has a 50-year operational timeline starting from the date the land is allocated, leased, or its usage purpose is changed.

The Deputy Prime Minister has instructed the People’s Committee of Bắc Giang Province to oversee the province’s industrial park management board in defining the project’s implementation timeline in the investment registration certificate. However, this timeframe must not exceed 30 months from the date of land allocation, leasing, or conversion.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment is responsible for appraising the investment policy and managing the industrial park per relevant laws on investment and industrial development.

The People’s Committee of Bắc Giang Province is tasked with ensuring the project aligns with the provincial land use and zoning plans for 2021–30, with a vision towards 2050.

The plans must be approved by competent authorities under land and planning legislation. Furthermore, the province must allocate sufficient industrial land quotas to ensure the project adheres to its approved schedule. — VNS