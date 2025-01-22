Hải Phòng attracts over $3.5 billion in investment in January

HẢI PHÒNG — In January, Hải Phòng City's authority granted investment certificates for five domestic projects valued at VNĐ79.43 trillion (about US$3.4 billion) and six foreign-invested projects worth $125.65 million.

The five domestic projects primarily focus on industrial real estate and urban development, while the six foreign projects involve household goods production, welding technology, components manufacturing and electronic product assembly.

Lê Trung Kiên, head of the Hải Phòng Economic Zone Authority, said that the city ranks among the top localities in Việt Nam for foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction. To date, Hải Phòng has secured over 1,000 FDI projects from 42 countries and territories, amounting to $33.6 billion. FDI enterprises contribute 86 per cent of the city’s total export value.

The Đình Vũ–Cát Hải Economic Zone accounts for $22.9 billion, representing over 80 per cent of Hải Phòng’s total FDI. The occupancy rate of the city’s industrial zones has reached 64.3 per cent, with an average investment density of $12 million per hectare, more than three times the national average of $4 million per hectare.

Hải Phòng has become a key destination for major global investors and is deeply integrated into global value chains. Renowned corporations such as LG, Pegatron, USI and Bridgestone have established a presence in the city.

The influx of FDI projects reflects Hải Phòng’s growing appeal for international businesses. By 2025, the city aims for the FDI sector to contribute 35 per cent to its gross regional domestic product. — VNS