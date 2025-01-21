UNCTAD leader highlights Việt Nam’s role in global trade

GENEVA — Việt Nam has emerged as a remarkable example of how trade and investment can fuel inclusive growth and development, according to Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

In an interview with a Switzerland-based Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondent ahead of the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, to which Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính is leading a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, Grynspan underscored that UNCTAD strongly advocates for trade and investment as key drivers of inclusive development, with Việt Nam exemplifying the potential.

The UNCTAD leader expressed her impression of Việt Nam’s socio-economic progress, praising its efforts in improving the welfare of its people and achieving sustainable development.

She highlighted Việt Nam’s accomplishments in three critical areas: education, logistics and seaports, and innovation, which Grynspan noted, have been pillars in the country’s growth.

Việt Nam’s commitment to multilateral cooperation is also evident in its active participation in global forums such as the WEF, Grynspan added. This year marks PM Chính’s second consecutive attendance at the Davos meeting, a move she considers highly significant.

The meeting provides an excellent platform for Việt Nam to showcase its achievements and share its development model with the world, Grynspan remarked. — VNS