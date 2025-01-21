Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

UNCTAD leader highlights Việt Nam’s role in global trade

January 21, 2025 - 15:28
Việt Nam has emerged as a remarkable example of how trade and investment can fuel inclusive growth and development, according to Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).
Processing mango products for export at the factory of An Giang Fruit and Vegetables JSC in Lâm Đồng Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

GENEVA — Việt Nam has emerged as a remarkable example of how trade and investment can fuel inclusive growth and development, according to Rebeca Grynspan, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

In an interview with a Switzerland-based Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondent ahead of the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, to which Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính is leading a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, Grynspan underscored that UNCTAD strongly advocates for trade and investment as key drivers of inclusive development, with Việt Nam exemplifying the potential.

The UNCTAD leader expressed her impression of Việt Nam’s socio-economic progress, praising its efforts in improving the welfare of its people and achieving sustainable development.

She highlighted Việt Nam’s accomplishments in three critical areas: education, logistics and seaports, and innovation, which Grynspan noted, have been pillars in the country’s growth.

Việt Nam’s commitment to multilateral cooperation is also evident in its active participation in global forums such as the WEF, Grynspan added. This year marks PM Chính’s second consecutive attendance at the Davos meeting, a move she considers highly significant.

The meeting provides an excellent platform for Việt Nam to showcase its achievements and share its development model with the world, Grynspan remarked. — VNS

Related Stories

Politics & Law

PM meets Swiss President, UNCTAD Secretary-General in Davos

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with Swiss President Viola Amherd and Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan in Davos, Switzerland, on January 17 (local time) on the sidelines of the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF-54).

see also

More on this story

Economy

2025 - Year of acceleration, breakthroughs

Despite the severe impact of Super Typhoon Yagi and global economic volatility, Việt Nam’s economy demonstrated its resilience in the year, with its GDP growth surpassing 7 per cent, ranking among the few nations with high growth rates regionally and globally.
Economy

Companies, retailers in HCM City struggle with deliveries

The Department of Trade in HCM City is strengthening collaborations with relevant sectors and closely monitoring the activities of local enterprises to ensure the smooth transportation of goods to meet market demand as the Lunar New Year (Tết) approaches.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom