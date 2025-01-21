March 29 Textile-Garment JSC expands operations

HÀ NỘI — March 29 Textile and Garment JSC (Hachiba) has approved a transaction of buying 208,000 shares, or 52 per cent of the charter capital of Vietsun Quảng Nam JSC, from Việt Sun Investment JSC.

This deal, worth of VNĐ3.64 billion (US$ 14.4 million) in total is expected to be completed in January 2025. The price is VNĐ17,500 per share.

After that, Vietsun Quảng Nam will change its name to Hachiba Duy Xuyên JSC and will appoint Hồ Anh Phát as the representative managing Hachiba's capital at the company.

Vietsun Quảng Nam (formerly Cát Tiên Sơn T2 & T JSC) was established in 2017 to operate mainly in the field of ready-made garment production, along with other industries such as food retail.

With this deal, Vietsun Quảng Nam sets a revenue target of VNĐ843 billion in 2025, an increase of 7 per cent compared to 2024.

Hachiba estimated to achieve revenue of more than VNĐ786 billion in 2024, a slight decrease of 1 per cent year-on- year. However, its pre-tax profit reached VNĐ29.2 billion, an increase of 23 per cent year on year. — VNS