The noble heart of a disabled teacher

HÀ NỘI – Not being as lucky as others, disabled since childhood, but with extraordinary willpower, a 'teacher' has constantly risen above challenges, spreading energy to help disabled children integrate into the community.

Everyone in Thắng Trí Village, Minh Trí Commune of Hà Nội’s Sóc Sơn District knows 'teacher' Dương Thị Sinh, who has run her own class at home to teach disadvantage children for almost ten years.

Her 30sq.m classroom next to her living room is neatly arranged with tables, chairs, and a blackboard.

"This classroom was built thanks to a preferential loan from the Social Policy Bank in Sóc Sơn District. This place has realised the dream I have had for many years," Sinh told hanoimoi.vn.

"Though it is modest in size, this classroom is an entire world of knowledge, love and belief for me and these disadvantaged children who cannot attend regular schools," she said.

Sinh was born into a farming family with many siblings. At the age of over two, she suffered from muscle inflammation that made her right leg continuously shrink and became shorter than her left.

This left her with a limp and a height comparable to that of a child.

"Because of my physical disability, my school years were a nightmare of self-doubt. Back then, I was often teased by my classmates with names like 'kangaroo' or 'rabbit'," she recalled.

After completing secondary school, she achieved the highest exam score in her village for high school admission. However, due to financial constraints and her inability to travel independently, her family encouraged her to stop studying.

Miraculously, on the last day of enrolment, the school approached her family and persuaded them to let her attend. The teachers arranged for her to study on the ground floor so she could move around easily.

After graduating from high school, she passed the entrance exam to the pedagogical department of a university. Enthusiastic about preparing for admission, her dream of becoming a teacher was dashed due to the distance from home and the lack of support to accompany her.

Determined not to give up, she sought work to earn an income but was rejected by many places due to her 'abnormal body'. Refusing to be defeated by fate, she decided to learn tailoring and started sewing and repairing clothes at home.

In 2016, as her health declined, she stopped tailoring. Around the same time, two children in her neighbourhood who were unable to attend school like other kids were entrusted to her by their families. She accepted and taught them for free.

Despite the children’s developmental challenges, through her love and dedication, they made progress and eventually attended regular schools.

This was the beginning of her journey back to her dream of teaching.

From initially teaching two children for free, 'teacher' Sinh has now become a second mother to 65 students over the past years.

Many of them are orphans or have special circumstances. Thanks to her dedication and tailored teaching methods, her students have shown remarkable improvement.

Good news spreads far and her classroom has attracted more parents entrusting their children to her care.

Classroom of love

Teaching normal children is already challenging and teaching children with disabilities and developmental delays is far more difficult, she said.

Some children are hyperactive, often throwing tantrums and breaking things, others have stiff limbs or are unable to hold a pen.

However, with patience and detailed guidance, the teacher has taught many children essential skills, knowledge and how to interact with others.

"One child with developmental delays, for example, would drop their pen while writing. A typical child would simply pick it up and continue, but for children like these, such an act is frustrating and discouraging. I had to guide and encourage the child gently. I believe only genuine love can truly transform people," she said.

Through observation, she realised that each child needed a personalised teaching approach. She not only taught them academics but also guided them in eating, living, playing and recreational activities.

Overwhelmed by difficulties, there were times she wanted to give up. However, seeing the innocent eyes of these disadvantaged children, she felt as if she was looking at herself, inspiring her to continue sharing her love and knowledge.

Though physically limited, her lessons and teaching were impeccable, stemming from an endless love for her students and a deep empathy that made her both a mother and a teacher.

Her sincerity resonated with the families of children with special needs, who shared their trust, leading to an ever-growing classroom.

To provide her students with a better learning environment, she sought loans to transform a vacant area behind her house into a classroom.

However, due to her unique circumstances, she faced significant scepticism.

"I knocked on many doors, including commercial banks, but was repeatedly turned down. When I felt helpless, the Social Policy Bank trusted me and gave me a loan," she said.

She was offered a loan of VNĐ100 million (US$3,900) to build a classroom.

"I finally had a spacious classroom. Previously, with a cramped room, I could only accommodate eight students. Now, we have additional spaces for studying and resting. With this new classroom, I can take on more students from grades one to five in the area and start repaying the bank loan," she said.

Teacher Sinh with her love, resilience, responsibility, and passion for teaching has helps many disadvantaged children to achieve success in life.

Although physically challenged, Sinh and her students radiate energy no less than anyone else. With more attention and support, they are sure to thrive, becoming valuable contributors to their families and society. VNS