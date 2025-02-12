New recruits to be sent off for military service this week

HÀ NỘI — All the 63 provinces and cities across the country will organise ceremonies from February 13 to 15 to see tens of thousands of young people off for military service in 2025.

Sending-off ceremonies will be held in 52 local areas nationwide on February 13, while the remainder will organise similar ceremonies on February 14 and 15.

To meet the 2025 recruitment target, the Ministry of National Defence has provided guidance to localities on organising the conscription process, including ensuring proper registration for military service and managing citizens within the eligible age group, improving the quality and ensuring democracy, fairness and transparency in the work of selection.

The review of citizens temporarily suspending or exempted from military service and the selection of citizens eligible for military service have been conducted in a serious manner, said the ministry.

Localities and receiving units have been working closely, coordinating the work and strictly implementing each step to ensure both the quantity and quality and safety in the process.

The localities also provided material and spiritual support for the new recruits, encouraging them to fulfill their duty.

As of January 28, all localities nationwide have completed the issue of military service orders and delivered orders to 100 per cent of citizens eligible for military service.

Local military service councils have made careful preparations for the 2025 sending-off ceremonies.

The deputy commander and chief of staff of the High Command of Hà Nội, Major General Đào Văn Nhận, said that in 2025, the city was assigned by the Government and the Ministry of National Defence to select 3,700 recruits for military service at 12 units under the ministry.

Being the leading unit in the country in the selection of recruits, local authorities of Hà Nội started the recruitment work early this year, ensuring the delivery of sufficient quantity and quality of soldiers.

Among the recruits Hà Nội has 2,510 young people who have high school degrees, accounting for 65 per cent of the total and 995 recruits have a university or college degrees, making up 26 per cent of total. Twelve Party members and 1,740 citizens volunteered to join the army.

Thirty districts and towns in Hà Nội held training courses on Party awareness for the recruits. VNS