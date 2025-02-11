Northern court sentences defendants for aiding illegal foreign residents

BẮC GIANG – The Bắc Giang People’s Court has recently sentenced several defendants for assisting with the illegal entry and residence of foreign nationals.

Ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tết), a trial was held for Nguyễn Thiên Hải, 35, from Vĩnh Phúc Province, Phan Thành Linh, 28, from Phú Thọ Province, Nguyễn Doãn Tiến, 45, from Hà Nội, and Chu Văn Thành, 30, from Bắc Giang Province.

The four were charged with organising illegal stays for others in Việt Nam.

Hải arranged transport for Li Hong, a Chinese national who had entered Việt Nam illegally, from the border province of Lạng Sơn to Bắc Giang. He enlisted Linh and Tiến for transport while Thành arranged accommodation.

The group received over VNĐ5 million (over US$196) for their involvement and were later arrested.

Tiến, who had a previously gambling conviction, received a total prison sentence of four years and one month.

Thành, Hải, and Linh were given suspended sentences ranging from one year and three months to one year and six months.

In a separate case, Nguyễn Văn Chiến from Bắc Ninh Province and Ngô Văn Tuyên from Bắc Giang Province transported undocumented Chinese migrants across Việt Nam.

Despite knowing their actions were unlawful, they continued due to high payments.

Chiến was sentenced to six years in prison, while Tuyên received five years and six months.

Another offender, Từ Văn Luyện, who lives in Bắc Giang Province and previously worked in China, used his language skills to aid illegal migrants.

He rented accommodation and arranged transport for them, pocketing VNĐ28 million.

Luyện was sentenced to five years and six months in prison and fined VNĐ10 million.

Since 2020, Bắc Giang courts have handled 11 cases involving 19 defendants for organising illegal stays for others in Việt Nam.

Chief Judge Trần Thị Hà of Bắc Giang Provincial People's Court warned that penalties can reach up to 15 years in prison under Article 348 of the Penal Code.

Authorities urge the public to report illegal foreign residents and avoid unknowingly violating immigration laws. — VNS