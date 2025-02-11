Localities ordered to ensure sufficient supply of influenza medication

HÀ NỘI — The Drug Administration of Việt Nam under the Ministry of Health has ordered localities to ensure an adequate supply of drugs to treat influenza.

Localities must ensure that drugs are distributed reasonably, avoiding speculation and unreasonable price increases.

The statement comes as many people have reportedly been rushing to purchase Tamiflu over the past few days, fearing price hikes or further shortages if a flu outbreak occurs.

The administration also told health departments in provinces and cities to direct medical facilities in their areas to closely monitor influenza outbreaks and the demand for drugs to treat the virus.

In a related move, a representative of the Drug Administration of Việt Nam told to Sức khỏe & Đời sống (Health & Life) newspaper on Monday that there is still an adequate supply of drugs containing Oseltamivir for the treatment of influenza, despite a recent rush on pharmacies to purchase the medication.

As for Tamiflu, a drug containing Oseltamivir, the current stock of the drug stands at over 10,000 boxes nationwide, with over 30,000 boxes recently shipped to distribution companies.

The companies are expected to import an additional 50,000 boxes in the near future.

Domestic production of Oseltamivir-containing drugs is also underway, with over 300,000 tablets currently available.

The wholesale price remains unchanged.

Recently, on various social media platforms, several accounts and pharmacies have been promoting Tamiflu, with some even advising the public to stockpile one to two boxes of the medication in case they contract influenza A.

Therefore, the representative said that it is crucial for the public to understand how to correctly use Tamiflu to avoid the mistaken belief that it is a 'miracle cure' for influenza, the representative said.

According to the administration, those who engage in profiteering by raising prices will face penalties under Article 15, Clause 4 of Decree 87/2024/NĐ-CP, which stipulates a fine ranging from VNĐ50-80 million (US$1,970-3,160) for individuals.

For organisations, the fine is doubled in accordance with Article 3, Clause 4 of the same decree.

Under Clause 5 of Article 15, violators may also be required to reimburse the profits made from such unlawful actions.

Previously, the department issued directives on December 2, 2024 and February 7 instructing agencies to manage supply sources effectively and avoid hoarding or price hikes.

According to the Ministry of Health, although there has been an increase in influenza cases since late 2024 and during Tết (Lunar New Year), from the beginning of this year, the country has recorded 912 cases of seasonal flu, with no reported deaths.

This marks a 97.4 per cent reduction compared to the same period in 2024.

Notably, the flu cases currently being reported show no significant change in virulence, with the predominant strains being Influenza A(H1N1), A(H3N2) and Influenza B.

No self-medicating with Tamiflu

Professor and Doctor Đỗ Duy Cường, director of the Tropical Diseases Centre at Bạch Mai Hospital, said it is important to distinguish between the symptoms of a common cold and influenza.

A cold is typically caused by exposure to cold air or rain, leading to mild fatigue that usually resolves on its own in a few days.

In contrast, influenza is caused by the influenza virus and presents with more severe respiratory symptoms, such as cough, fever, nasal congestion, sneezing and shortness of breath.

Influenza can also lead to serious complications requiring medical treatment.

Experts highlight that up to 90 per cent of influenza cases are mild and resolve without the need for antiviral treatment.

Severe cases, characterised by high fever, persistent symptoms or lung damage, require hospitalisation.

Not all influenza patients need Tamiflu.

Cường also said Oseltamivir (Tamiflu) is an antiviral medication that helps to alleviate symptoms quickly, but it should only be used under the guidance and supervision of a specialist doctor.

Tamiflu works by inhibiting the virus's ability to replicate, reducing its ability to adhere to the respiratory system.

However, it is not necessary for all flu patients to take it.

Tamiflu is only effective if administered within 48 hours of the onset of symptoms and is typically prescribed for patients at risk of developing severe complications.

Trần Thị Hải Ninh, a doctor from the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases, warned that not all flu patients require antiviral treatment.

Tamiflu should only be prescribed for specific cases of Influenza A or for patients at risk of severe illness, such as those with underlying conditions like hypertension, diabetes or immunodeficiency.

The ministry’s Preventive Health Department stated that the ministry will continue to monitor both domestic and global developments regarding the influenza situation and will provide appropriate guidance to local authorities to ensure timely and effective response measures.

Furthermore, the ministry will continue to provide accurate and comprehensive information to prevent public panic, while also urging people to take necessary precautions to avoid contracting the flu, particularly as current weather conditions in many areas are conducive to the spread of respiratory infections. — VNS