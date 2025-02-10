State council established to evaluate adjustments to Long Thành Airport project

HÀ NỘI — A state evaluation council to review the adjustment of the Long Thành International Airport project will be established, according to a recently approved decision signed by Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà.

The council will be headed by the planning and investment minister and deputy minister.

Its members will include representatives from the ministries of transport, finance, construction, natural resources and environment, from science and technology, information and communications, culture, sports and tourism, agriculture and rural development, national defence, public security and justice, as well as the State Bank of Việt Nam, along with the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises and the People’s Committee of Đồng Nai Province, where the project is taking shape.

The evaluation report will assess whether the project adjustment proposal meets the requirements for approval from the Prime Minister. The Ministry of Transport is responsible for providing all relevant documents for the assessment process.

The council is authorised to use the seal and account of the Ministry of Planning and Investment for its operations, if necessary. It will also automatically dissolve once the adjustment proposal is approved.

Long Thành International Airport is a key national project with strategic significance in terms of Việt Nam’s economic development.

With a planned capacity of 100 million passengers and five million tonnes of cargo per year, it is expected to become the leading air transport hub in Southeast Asia.

Construction is taking place on an area of 5,000 hectares in Long Thành District of Đồng Nai Province. The estimated total investment for the entire project is about US$16.06 billion.

The first phase of the project, which aims to accommodate 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo annually, was initially set to be completed in principle by the end of this year, however this deadline has now been extended to the end of 2026.

The Prime Minister has urged project units to make every effort to speed up the progress and ensure that there is no further delays. — VNS