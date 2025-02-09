Vietnamese crew member missing after ship sinks off South Korea

SEOUL — In the sinking of a 139-ton fishing trawler off the South Korea's coast early Sunday morning, one Vietnamese crew member remains missing, according to the Vietnamese Embassy in South Korea.

Two Vietnamese crew members were rescued and are currently receiving treatment at Yeocheon Jeonnam Hospital in stable condition, per the Vietnamese representative mission.

The ship had 14 crew members on board, including eight South Koreans, three Vietnamese, and three Indonesians.

The South Korean Coast Guard reported that the accident resulted in four fatalities, all South Korean nationals, including the 66-year-old captain.

Rescue efforts are ongoing with urgency. South Korean authorities have deployed 24 patrol ships, four naval vessels, 13 aircraft, and civilian boats in an effort to locate the missing individuals. The shipwreck was located at a depth of approximately 80m on the seabed, about 17km east of Habaek Island and approximately 315km south of Seoul.

Initial reports suggest that the vessel appeared to have tilted sharply to the left before capsizing. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation. — VNS