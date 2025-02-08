US aid freeze suspends de-mining operations in Quảng Trị

QUẢNG TRỊ — Nearly 1,000 de-mining personnel in Việt Nam’s central province of Quảng Trị have suspended operations following a freeze on US foreign aid, local authorities announced on Saturday.

The Quảng Trị Mine Action Centre (QMC) stated that three US-funded NGOs—MAG, NPA/RENEW, and Peace Trees Vietnam (PTVN)—have halted work after US diplomatic funding was abruptly paused.

In a letter to Quảng Trị’s Department of Foreign Affairs, PTVN confirmed that it had received notification from the US State Department’s Office of Weapons Removal and Abatement to suspend all activities.

The organisation, which employs 200 de-mining staff in the province, stated that operations would remain on hold "until further notice."

MAG, in its correspondence with the department, also expressed regret over the aid freeze, which took effect on January 24, 2024.

Quảng Trị, one of Việt Nam’s most heavily war-contaminated provinces, has more than 62,000 hectares of land still littered with mines and unexploded ordnance from the Vietnam War.

US-backed clearance efforts have so far removed mines and explosives from 37,000 hectares and neutralised more than 830,000 devices.

A QMC official noted that "most funding for Quảng Trị’s de-mining projects comes from the US State Department." He added that the freeze appeared to be part of a broader US government review of global aid programmes.

"All projects are paused, pending reassessment," the official said. "Decisions are expected within 90 days." — VNS