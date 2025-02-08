Hà Nội pursuing growth in the new era

Hà Nội, as the nation's pioneering force in the new era of the nation's rise, will remain committed to key objectives to foster a more prosperous and vibrant capital.

Bùi Thị Minh Hoài, member of the Politburo, secretary of the Hà Nội’s Communist Party Committee, and head of Hà Nội’s National Assembly delegation, has expressed this vision in her article on Hà Nội's aspirations for growth in the new era, published on the occasion of the 2025 Lunar New Year.

Every official, Party member, and the entire population of the city are determined to unite in building and shaping the capital in its leading role in guiding the nation towards prosperity and happiness, the article says.

Hà Nội has maintained continuous growth for decades. During nearly 40 years of đổi mới (policy renewal), labour productivity has increased by an average of over 7 per cent per year, with economic growth surpassing the national average.

State budget revenues have consistently set new milestones each year. The Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) of the capital in 2024 increased by 6.52 per cent, higher than the same period in the previous year of 6.27 per cent. Total state budget revenue in the city exceeded VNĐ509 trillion, ranking first in the country. Foreign direct investment reached $2.2 billion, reaffirming Hà Nội as an attractive destination for investors.

Hà Nội has the highest Human Development Index in the country, as measured by the United Nations Development Programme, in three key aspects: health, knowledge and income. In 2024, the city created over 178,000 new jobs, reaching 108.3 per cent of its target.

The capital continues to lead the nation in the scale and quality of education. The high school graduation rate across the city in 2024 reached 99.81 per cent, an increase of 0.25 percentage points and five ranks compared to 2023 -- the highest result in the past decade.

Hà Nội achieved its new rural development goals two years ahead of schedule, with 100 per cent of communes and districts meeting the new standards. This has contributed to improving the quality of life for rural residents, narrowing the gap between urban and rural areas, and ensuring balanced and sustainable development.

The standard of living for residents has continued to improve, with the average per capita income in 2024 reaching VNĐ163.5 million per year. The city has virtually eliminated poverty and has successfully met its goal of eradicating substandard housing.

Urban planning as well as traffic order and safety have seen improvements. The city has put into service the Cát Linh - Hà Đông metro line and the elevated section of Nhổn - Hà Nội Station metro line.

Hà Nội has also completed two noteworthy projects, including the country's most modern Children's Palace, covering nearly 40,000 square metres and the Hà Nội Children's Hospital with 200 beds in its first phase.

The city is making a concerted effort to expedite the full operation of the Yên Xá Wastewater Treatment Plant in 2025, with a goal of treating 100 per cent of domestic wastewater in the urban core by 2030.

Additionally, Hà Nội has submitted a proposal to the Prime Minister for an emergency water supply project to channel water from the Red River into the Tô Lịch River, aiming to improve environmental conditions and enhance the city's landscape. The project, with an estimated investment of VNĐ550 billion, is expected to be completed before September this year.

Hà Nội is prioritising investment in building six more bridges spanning the Red River.

Furthermore, the city has expanded the dual-use functions of Hòa Lạc and Gia Lâm airports, unlocking new opportunities for trade and more rapid and efficient development.

In the cultural and social sphere, Hoài emphasises that Hà Nội has taken the lead in adopting a resolution on developing the cultural industry, fostering motivation and encouraging participation from artists, intellectuals, entrepreneurs and the entire people.

By hosting multiple regional and global cultural, sporting, tourism and other events, the city welcomed 27.86 million visitors in 2024, an 18.3 per cent increase compared to 2023.

Hà Nội remains committed to integrating socioeconomic development with national defence, security, and foreign relations, ensuring political stability and social order. The city conducted its largest-ever defence zone exercise, reinforcing its national defence capabilities and strengthening its strategic position.

Notably, Hà Nội was chosen to host the Việt Nam International Defence Expo 2024, a prestigious event of international significance.

Hoài notes that 2024 was a pivotal year for Hà Nội, marked by the National Assembly's approval of the amended Capital Law. This provides the legal foundation for the city to fulfil its strategic missions, cementing its role as the driving force behind the development of the Red River Delta, the northern key economic region, and the nation as a whole.

Aspiration for growth

During a working session with Hà Nội, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, Tô Lâm, expressed his hope that the capital would continue to be in the van in carrying out the central government’s major policies, driving bold transformations to propel the nation into a new phase of development.

To accomplish this task, Hà Nội has achieved consensus across the entire political system and people, fostering a sense of shared responsibility in building the capital and the country, the article affirms.

The city’s Party Committee has also taken the lead in streamlining the political apparatus, setting an example for administrative reform.

As the first locality in the country to establish a Steering Committee for Wastefulness Prevention and Control, Hà Nội has been converting its resources and potential into growth-driving forces.

In pursuing its strategic goals, the city has embraced a balanced approach that integrates economic progress with cultural preservation and environmental protection, while ensuring security, safety, and the well-being of its residents.

This development philosophy is anchored in five key pillars: culture, people, and a thousand-year-old heritage; green economy and digital economy; modern, well-connected infrastructure; digital society and smart urban development; and science, technology, and innovation.

Among these, culture, people and historical heritage remain the core. Hà Nội will continue to showcase its aspiration for growth, strength and capacity to move forward in the new era, the article says. VNS