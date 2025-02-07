177 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Cambodia

TÂY NINH — Vietnamese authorities said on Friday they had received 177 citizens repatriated from Cambodia -- including two individuals wanted on criminal charges in Việt Nam -- after they were found illegally living in the neighbouring country, with most allegedly working for suspected scam operations.

The repatriation took place on February 6 at the Mộc Bài International Border Gate in Tây Ninh Province and was coordinated by the provincial Border Guard, police and the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia.

Among those repatriated, authorities identified two men sought by police in HCM City. Vĩnh Bảo Trọng H., 26, is wanted by Thủ Đức City police for alleged sexual assault involving a minor aged 13 to 16, and Nguyễn Tấn D., 25, is sought by District 3 police for alleged theft.

Both were transferred to respective departments for legal proceedings.

During verification checks using Việt Nam’s national population database, officials also screened eight individuals and found discrepancies, including six with no registered data and one who provided false personal information.

One was briefly considered a suspect due to a name match with a wanted person, but was later cleared after further scrutiny.

The authorities noted that only 48 of the 177 repatriated citizens had exited Việt Nam legally, while 129 had crossed the border illegally.

They also noted that 176 individuals -- all but one -- allegedly worked for fraudulent companies based in Cambodia's Svay Rieng Province.

These companies allegedly operated online scams through gambling apps, fake investment platforms (including imitation 'Vin Group' apps), dating apps and stock trading tools.

The last individual worked as a delivery driver. — VNS