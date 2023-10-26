Việt Nam-Argentina agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters approved

HÀ NỘI — President Võ Văn Thưởng has signed a decision ratifying the Agreement on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters between Việt Nam and Argentina, as recently proposed by the Government.

Việt Nam and Argentina established diplomatic ties on October 25, 1973 and upgraded bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Partnership in 2010. Their relations have developed fruitfully and recorded important achievements across a variety of fields over the five decades.

The agreement is expected to contribute to further promoting comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, bringing positive impacts in many areas.

The ratification of the agreement helps agencies monitor cross-border and transnational crimes.

This is an important legal basis for law enforcement agencies to coordinate in investigating, collecting evidence, and conducting procedural proceedings to thoroughly resolve criminal cases in both countries.

It also helps to prevent and combat crimes and better protects the legitimate rights and interests of citizens from both countries. — VNS