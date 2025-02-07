Province to build, renovate houses for people who meritoriously served nation

HẬU GIANG – The Hậu Giang Province People’s Committee has approved a VNĐ31.9 billion (US$1.26 million) project to build and renovate houses for people with meritorious service and relatives of war martyrs.

The province will provide VNĐ60 million each to 227 people to build new houses, and VNĐ30 million to 610 others for renovating their properties.

The funding will come from the Government.

The province Department of Construction has been tasked with designing three house plans for families to choose from for construction, and to closely monitor implementation.

The Department of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs has to verify and make sure that all the beneficiaries receive the money, and the Department of Natural Resources and Environment has to help deal with possible land-use problems.

The province Việt Nam Fatherland Front will work with relevant authorities to get donations and volunteers to help with the house renovation, while military and police personnel will help with construction if needed.

On January 15 the province also organised an event for Tết to honour people with meritorious service and relatives of war martyrs. - VNS