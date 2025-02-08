Bus overturns in Phú Yên, killing three and injuring others

PHÚ YÊN — A passenger bus crashed into a highway divider and overturned in the southern province of Phú Yên early Saturday, leaving three dead and injuring several others.

The accident occurred around 1:00 am on National Highway 1A in Xuân Thịnh Commune, Sông Cầu Town. The bus, travelling from Đà Nẵng to Đà Lạt, veered into the divider and flipped onto its side.

Local residents rushed to assist passengers and alerted emergency services. Traffic police and rescue teams arrived promptly to coordinate relief efforts, regulate traffic, and investigate the cause of the crash.

Preliminary reports confirmed three fatalities and multiple injuries.

Among the survivors was Võ Thị Thanh Hường, 33, from Đà Nẵng, who was travelling with her husband and child. All three sustained minor injuries.

"The bus began swaying violently before tilting and crashing," Hường said. "A woman in the lower bunk hit her head and died instantly."

Authorities have yet to identify the driver. Investigations are ongoing. — VNS