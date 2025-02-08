Politics & Law
Home Society

Prime Minister pays tribute to martyrs, Heroic Mothers in Quảng Nam

February 08, 2025 - 18:21
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính visits Heroic Vietnamese Mother Nguyễn Thị Thoại on Saturday. — VNA/VNS Photo

QUẢNG NAM — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính offered incense and flowers at the Quảng Nam provincial Martyrs' Cemetery and the Heroic Vietnamese Mother Monument in Tam Kỳ city on February 8, as part of his working visit to the central province.

Quảng Nam has over 65,000 martyrs, nearly 31,000 wounded and sick soldiers, and more than 6,000 individuals who participated in the resistance war against US imperialists and were affected by toxic chemicals. It is also home to 15,360 Heroic Mothers.

Chính and his delegation observed a moment of silence to honour and express profound respect and infinite gratitude for the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the cause of national liberation and reunification. They also paid tribute to and expressed deep admiration for the noble sacrifices and courage of the Heroic Vietnamese Mothers.

Upholding the spirit of revolutionary heroism and dedicating everything for the country and the people, they pledged to strive, together with the entire Party and people, to promote the strength of great national unity to lead the country into a new era - the era of strong development, civilisation, and prosperity, the PM noted.

On the same morning, the Government leader visited Heroic Vietnamese Mother Nguyễn Thị Thoại whose husband and son are martyrs, in Tam Hiệp Commune, Núi Thành District.

Affirming that the Party, State, and people always remember the contributions and noble sacrifices of the Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, as well as the immense dedication and sacrifices of previous generations in the struggles for national independence and freedom, the PM urged the local Party committees and authorities to continue prioritising the care for and support of the material and spiritual lives of policy beneficiary families and those who rendered services to the revolution. — VNS

