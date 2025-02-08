PM requires Quảng Nam businesses to contribute more to nation’s growth

QUẢNG NAM — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Saturday requested enterprises in the central province of Quảng Nam to make efforts to help the whole country achieve an 8 per cent GDP growth rate in 2025 and a double-digit rate in the coming years.

PM Chính paid a working visit to HS Hyosung Group, listed among the Top 30 largest economic groups in the Republic of Korea (RoK). The group began investing in Quảng Nam in 2018 and has since poured a total of US$452 million into the locality. It has stably operated two projects that employ over 1,000 direct employees. Its annual revenue reaches over $200 million.

Congratulating and appreciating HS Hyosung's effective business investments as well as its social welfare activities, which have made positive contributions to Việt Nam's socio-economic development, Chính welcomed the group's plans to expand its investment, affirming that the Vietnamese Government will create favourable conditions for the group’s business activities in the country.

Noting that the Việt Nam-RoK relationship is developing very well, the Prime Minister requested HS Hyosung to continue complying with the law and effectively implement the agreements signed between the two countries. He also emphasised the importance of environmental protection, ensuring social welfare for workers, and promoting linkages and support for Vietnamese enterprises to participate in HS Hyosung and global value chains.

Directing each ministry, agency, and Quảng Nam Province to promptly respond to HS Hyosung's specific proposals, the Government leader stated that he has instructed the ministers and provincial People's Committee chairpersons to make monthly reports on the progress of addressing difficulties and obstacles, especially those related to institutional issues.

At the same time, he emphasised the need to strengthen decentralisation and delegation of authority, reduce administrative procedures, combat negative phenomena and wastefulness, and create the most favourable conditions for people and businesses.

On the same day, the Prime Minister visited Trường Hải Group Joint Stock Company (THACO) at the Chu Lai Open Economic Zone.

THACO Chu Lai is considered the largest centralised industrial hub for mechanical engineering, automobiles, and logistics in Việt Nam and ranks among the top in the ASEAN region, with a total workforce of nearly 15,000 employees.

THACO Chairman Trần Bá Dương committed to making every effort to implement strategic projects aimed at establishing THACO's new-generation multi-industry ecosystem in Chu Lai, based on an industrial governance platform, focusing on green, smart, modern, and sustainable development.

Chính urged THACO to take the lead in innovation, accelerate and make breakthroughs in comprehensive, inclusive, and sustainable growth and development. He emphasised the importance of actively promoting digital transformation, green transition, and the creative economy, while ensuring occupational safety and maintaining a bright, green, clean, and beautiful environment.

Additionally, THACO was encouraged to further enhance its contributions to social welfare, supporting Quảng Nam’s goal of achieving a 10 per cent growth and contributing to the national growth target of at least 8 per cent in 2025.

Suggesting the group participate in research, technology transfer, and the manufacturing of high-speed railway carriages, with a view to advancing towards the research, technology transfer, and manufacturing of locomotives, Chính expressed his confidence that THACO will achieve higher results in all aspects in 2025.

During his trip to Chu Lai Port, where he presented gifts to the staff and workers, the Government leader showed his delight at witnessing the progress made after his previous visit nearly three years ago when he urged THACO to expand and upgrade the port to accommodate larger vessels. THACO has successfully fulfilled this assigned task, as the port is now capable of receiving container ships with a capacity of 50,000 DWT.

Also on the morning of February 8, Chính visited Chu Lai Airport to inspect the implementation of his instructions made nearly three years ago regarding a project on the mobilisation of social investments in and operation of the airport. — VNS