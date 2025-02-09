HCM City calls for investment in healthcare sector

HCM CITY — HCM City People’s Committee has approved the project “Mobilising social resources for investment in healthcare development in HCM City in the 2024-2030 period” in an attempt to establish itself as a healthcare hub in the ASEAN region by 2030.

The city is calling for investment under the public-private partnership model for many projects in the health sector, including six large medical clusters in the city centre, the city's gateway areas and the city’s southwest region.

It has also issued a policy of interest rate support for investment projects in the health sector.

The city has gained important achievements after nearly 25 years of the implementation on socialisation policies to mobilise non-state budget resources for investment in medical establishments.

Private hospitals are capable of treating serious and complicated cases such as cardiovascular, neurological, stroke, obstetrics, and neonatal treatment, said Assoc. Prof. Tăng Chí Thượng, director of the Department of Health.

The private healthcare system contributes not only in medical examination and treatment but also in disease prevention and control, Thượng said.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the private healthcare system joined hands with the city government in vaccinating, caring for and treating Covid-19 patients, he said.

During the measles outbreak in June last year, private healthcare joined the city's vaccine coverage campaign, he said.

In addition, private hospitals play a vital role in attracting foreign patients and developing medical tourism such as the City International Hospital, Mỹ Đức Hospital, Gia An 115 Hospital and Tâm Anh General Hospital, he added.

The city has a network of medical examination and treatment including 129 hospitals, 310 medical stations, and more than 8,000 private clinics, according to the department.

It provides examination and treatment for around one-fourth of the total number of out-patient visits nationwide and a majority of in-patients are from other cities and provinces, causing patient overloading at major hospitals in the city. —VNS