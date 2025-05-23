Gov't orders urgent preparations as northern Việt Nam faces rising threat of landslides, flash floods

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà on Friday signed an urgent directive, requesting serious measures to address the growing threats of landslides, flash floods, and scattered flooding in northern Việt Nam.

The PM's directive, dispatched to the ministries of national defence, public security, agriculture and environment, industry and trade, construction, as well as chairpersons of the people’s committees of cities and provinces like Lào Cai, Yên Bái, Tuyên Quang, Hà Giang, Cao Bằng, Bắc Kạn, Thái Nguyên, Lạng Sơn, Quảng Ninh, Bắc Giang, Phú Thọ, Vĩnh Phúc, Hà Nội, Hòa Bình, Sơn La, Lai Châu, Điện Biên, Thanh Hóa, Nghệ An, urged immediate action to protect lives and minimise property losses for both people and the State.

Though the peak rainy season is still weeks away, northern Việt Nam has already faced destructive weather in early May. Thunderstorms, whirlwinds, lightning, and torrential rains have triggered landslides and floods, with provinces like Lai Châu, Bắc Kạn, and Quảng Ninh being hit.

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has warned that moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms are set to lash the northeast and Red River Delta on May 23–24, with the northwest expecting 40-70 mm of rain, and some areas facing a deluge exceeding 150 mm. These conditions heighten the risk of flash floods, landslides, and urban waterlogging.

Chairpersons of the above municipal and provincial People’s Committees must direct relevant agencies and units to closely monitor the situation and promptly adopt effective response measures, ensuring uninterrupted disaster management, even amid ongoing administrative restructuring.

The Minister of Agriculture and Environment must ensure timely updates of risks to ministries, local authorities, and the public to facilitate swift and coordinated action.

Other specific tasks were also assigned to ministers, mass media, and the Government Office to support the response. — VNS