At least nine dead as heavy rain, landslides batter northern provinces

HÀ NỘI — At least nine people have died and seven others have been injured following several days of torrential rain and landslides in northern Việt Nam.

The deaths were announced according to initial data from the Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, and Vietnam News Agency correspondents.

Lai Châu Province reported five deaths and four injuries, while Bắc Kạn Province confirmed four deaths and three injuries. In addition to the human toll, extensive damage has been recorded to homes, infrastructure, crops and livestock.

In Tuyên Quang, floods and landslides damaged 23 homes in Na Hang District and inundated parts of Na Hang Town. A livestock farm was buried under a landslide, killing hundreds of chickens, ducks and pigs. Some roads in Sơn Phú Commune were washed away, while others across the town were blocked or destroyed, causing further damage to homes and property. Losses in the province are estimated at more than VNĐ1 billion (US$38,550).

Elsewhere, dozens of houses were affected by landslides in Hà Giang, Tuyên Quang and Cao Bằng, while authorities in Bắc Kạn are continuing to assess the full extent of the damage.

Initial reports indicate more than 190 hectares of crops and 26.3 hectares of rice were lost, mainly in Cao Bằng, Bắc Kạn and Hà Giang. A total of 700 livestock and poultry perished, while over 600 animals died in Tuyên Quang alone.

In Bắc Kạn, Hà Giang and Cao Bằng, bridges, power poles and schools were also damaged.

Meanwhile in Điện Biên, a recent earthquake in Mường Chà District caused cracks in homes, schools, a medical station and local government offices. Damage there is estimated at around VNĐ1.85 billion.

In the Mekong Delta, water erosion caused a section of the Ông Chưởng Canal in An Giang’s Long Điền B Commune to collapse, damaging ten homes and resulting in losses of about VNĐ2 billion (US$77,200). Meanwhile, in Bạc Liêu City, heavy rain and tidal surges triggered a landslide along the 30/4 Canal in Chòm Xoài Hamlet, Nhà Mát Ward.

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has warned of further widespread heavy rainfall across the northern region, including Tuyên Quang, from May 22 to 25. Rainfall is expected to reach 100–250mm, with some areas likely to exceed 350mm.

Intense downpours of over 100mm in three hours could trigger flash floods, landslides and inundation of low-lying and densely populated areas.

Local authorities have been directed to identify high-risk areas and prepare for the potential evacuation of residents. Relevant agencies and armed forces have been placed on standby with necessary equipment to ensure public safety and protect property.

The Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention has dispatched a team, led by Deputy Director Nguyễn Trường Sơn, to Bắc Kạn to support recovery efforts and provide assistance to affected households.

Concern has also been raised over a natural dam formed by debris from a landslide in Phiêng Khăm Hamlet, Bắc Kạn Province. Two households remain in the danger zone, and authorities have been instructed to urgently evacuate residents and clear blocked water flows to prevent a potential collapse ahead of the rainy season’s peak.

In all affected provinces, local officials have visited victims' families and are mobilising resources to guide residents, assess damage and assist with recovery efforts.

The Office of the National Civil Defence Steering Committee has urged local disaster response centres to maintain round-the-clock emergency duty, review and rehearse response plans, stockpile essential supplies in potentially isolated areas, enforce traffic controls at vulnerable crossings, and issue timely warnings to residents.

Provinces from the north to Thanh Hoá and Nghệ An, as well as those in the South including HCM City, have been told to stay vigilant, particularly in monitoring the risks of saltwater intrusion, floods, landslides and flash floods. — VNS