Two sea turtles rescued on Côn Đảo Island

BÀ RỊA - VŨNG TÀU — Two sea turtles, one hawksbill and one green turtle, have been successfully rescued and released into the wild after becoming entangled in fishing nets off the coast of Côn Đảo, according to the Côn Đảo National Park Management Board.

The rescue operation was carried out in cooperation with Côn Đảo Resort Company, following separate discoveries on the morning of May 7 along Đất Dốc beach within the Six Senses Côn Đảo resort.

At 5:14am, the resort’s staff spotted a hawksbill turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata) trapped in a fishing net and washed ashore. They promptly notified Côn Sơn Station, a unit under the national park authority, which responded immediately.

Upon inspection, authorities confirmed that the female hawksbill turtle belongs to a species designated for special protection due to its endangered status. The turtle measured 28cm by 23cm and weighed approximately 8kg. It was found to be in stable condition with no visible injuries. Rescuers carefully removed the net and released the turtle back into the sea at 7:00am.

Later the same morning, at 9:07am, Six Senses Côn Đảo reported another turtle stranded at the same beach. This time, it was a green turtle (Chelonia mydas), also a species prioritised for protection under Vietnamese law.

The female green turtle, measuring 20cm by 16cm and weighing around 2kg, was similarly found in good health despite being caught in a fishing net. It was safely released back to sea at 10:30am. — VNA/VNS