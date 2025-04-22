Gia Lai to protect rare flock of storks

GIA LAI — A flock of storks, scientific name Anastomus oscitans, has arrived in Ia Mrơn Commune, Ia Pa District, the Central Highlands of Gia Lai in recent days.

The bird is rare, listed in the Việt Nam Red Book and has flown into the field area of ​​the commune.

The Ia Mrơn Commune Party Committee immediately requested concerned units to urgently deploy measures to protect the arrivals.

The communal People's Committee was assigned to direct the patrol force to protect the flock of storks, and at the same time educate local people reminding them that hunting rare wild animals is a violation of the law.

The Fatherland Front and other communal organisations will strengthen communication, so that locals will strictly follow regulations on wildlife protection and biodiversity conservation in the laws and the Việt Nam Red Book.

Protecting the flock is not just a moral imperative, but also contributes to preserving biodiversity of the region.

The Ia Mrơn Commune People's Committee is coordinating with departments of Ia Pa District to monitor and supervise the birds, and is at the same time calling on people to preserve the natural landscape and protect the sustainable agricultural ecosystem.

The stork species, Anastomus oscitans, belongs to the family of cranes, and is on the list of endangered and rare forest animals that need priority protection. They live mainly in wetlands and rice fields, often appearing in flocks. — VNS