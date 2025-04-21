Northern region sees sharp rise in forest fires in early 2025

HÀ NỘI — Forest fires surged across the northern region in early 2025, with 129 incidents damaging over 150 hectares of forest, double the number compared to the same period last year.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, Tuyên Quang, Quảng Ninh, Vĩnh Phúc, Cao Bằng and Lạng Sơn are among the hardest-hit provinces.

One of the most devastating incidents occurred in late March in Hoàng Khai Commune, Yên Sơn District, Tuyên Quang Province, where a fire claimed one life and destroyed over 20 hectares of forest.

Forestry officials are sounding the alarm about prolonged drought conditions following El Niño, coupled with strong winds and low humidity, which have set the stage for widespread wildfires.

However, human negligence remains a leading trigger. People burning rubbish, clearing vegetation with fire for afforestation, or even cooking and smoking cigarettes in or near forested areas have caused numerous blazes.

“2025 marks a worrying shift. Fires are no longer confined to traditional hotspots, but are appearing in new, previously low-risk areas,” said Đoàn Hoài Nam, Deputy Director of the Department of Forestry and Forest Protection.

“It’s a sign that climate change is disrupting local weather patterns, and a reminder that our fire management and monitoring systems must improve.”

He pointed out that Việt Nam’s forest fire alert system still relies heavily on data from fixed weather stations, which are often too localised and fail to capture the diverse climatic variations in mountainous areas.

Of particular concern are areas at the boundary between forest land and farmland, where people often burn organic debris during the spring-summer planting season, sparking large fires if unchecked.

Nam also expressed concern over the lack of modern equipment.

In many rural areas, firefighters still rely on hand tools like machetes and basic sprayers.

“When a fire spreads quickly, these tools are practically useless. We urgently need mechanised equipment, drones and early-warning tech,” he said.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment is urging the government to invest in satellite-based warning systems, thermal sensors, and local fire response teams, particularly in communes near forested areas.

At the same time, it is calling for expanded programmes for community-based forest management and stronger oversight by local authorities.

“Fighting fires can’t just be a dry-season duty,” Nam said.

“It must become a year-round strategy, with proper training, tools, and public awareness. We can’t rely on forests to protect themselves.”

For many rural areas, the economic loss is significant, affecting livelihoods tied to forest products, medicinal plants, and eco-tourism. — VNS