Delta authorities release fishes to replenish stocks

HCM CITY – Authorities in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta regularly release juvenile aquatic creatures into natural waters to help replenish fishery resources and raise public awareness of conservation efforts.

The delta is Việt Nam’s main hub for fisheries and leads the country in seafood exports.

Each year the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment releases fingerlings into waters on April 1, the traditional day of Việt Nam fisheries sector, under a nationwide initiative to regenerate aquatic stocks.

In the delta, this activity is carried out frequently by local authorities, organisations and the general community.

Quảng Trọng Thao, chairman of the Kiên Giang Province Fisheries Association, said the association worked with relevant agencies and the An Minh District People’s Committee to encourage residents and businesses to take part in releasing millions of juvenile shrimps and crabs and broodstock on April 1 during the past decade.

“Releasing aquatic species is a meaningful and practical activity to restore stocks and raise awareness of aquatic resource protection, ensuring sustainable and responsible exploitation.”

Organisations and individuals in Kiên Giang donated nearly 10 million shrimp and crab juveniles for release to mark the 66th anniversary of the traditional day of Việt Nam fishery sector.

This initiative aligns with broader conservation efforts to counteract the decline in aquatic populations.

In Sóc Trăng Province, the Department of Agriculture and Environment and the Trần Đề District administration released 1.56 million juvenile black tiger shrimp into the sea.

Quách Thị Thanh Bình, deputy director of the department, said the fisheries industry accounted for over 80 per cent of the province’s exports.

“Fisheries have become a key economic sector, significantly contributing to agricultural restructuring, rural development, poverty reduction, and improving coastal livelihoods.”

Each year the Sóc Trăng fisheries sector releases around two million juveniles into the sea at the Trần Đề estuary as part of a continuous effort to foster marine biodiversity.

In Cà Mau Province the Sub-department of Livestock, Veterinary and Fisheries released more than one million juvenile shrimps and crabs off Trần Văn Thời District’s Khánh Bình Tây Commune on April 1.

Cà Mau is taking various measures to restore and regenerate aquatic resources, including release programmes, deploying artificial reefs offshore to provide habitats for marine species and promoting freshwater and saltwater aquaculture models.

They also contribute to long-term ecological sustainability and achieving economic resilience for fishing communities.

Enhancing public awareness

Tôn Văn Nghi, a resident of An Minh District’s Tân Thạnh Commune in Kiên Giang Province, has spent over 30 years making a living from trawling for shrimps, fishes, clams, and blood cockles.

Recognising the importance of preserving aquatic resources, he and many other local fishermen avoid catching undersized fish and using electric fishing methods to safeguard marine species and their habitats.

They also engage in community discussions on responsible fishing practices.

“Since before 2000 natural aquatic resources have been gradually declining, and some species have almost vanished from this coastal area. We must be responsible in exploiting and protecting marine species.”

Lê Tuấn Kiệt, a student at Mekong University in Vĩnh Long Province, has participated in the fish release activities three times.

“I find this activity meaningful in restoring aquatic resources, protecting the environment, maintaining ecological balance, and raising awareness of the importance of fisheries conservation,” he said.

In Vĩnh Long, local authorities released 374,000 juvenile fishes and other aquatic species into the Cổ Chiên River in Long Hồ District’s An Bình Commune on March 29.

The fishes included climbing perch, snakehead fish and bighead catfish and cost VNĐ211 million (US$8,200), which was mostly raised from donations.

Tạ Văn Tháo, deputy head of the Vĩnh Long Sub-department of Livestock, Veterinary and Fisheries, said his agency had been involved in the fish release on April 1 since 2010.

“We also work with local authorities to run awareness campaigns on fisheries protection laws. We conduct regular inspections to detect and address illegal fishing activities.” – VNS