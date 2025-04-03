Politics & Law
Home Environment

WB-backed urban resilience project benefits over 442,600 residents in Cần Thơ

April 03, 2025 - 11:06
The project, implemented from 2016 to 2024, aims to protect Cần Thơ's urban core from prolonged flooding while promoting environmentally friendly urban development.
Representatives from the World Bank (WB) and the Swiss Government work with the People’s Committee of Cần Thơ City on Wednesday to discuss the implementation of the Cần Thơ urban development. VNA/VNS Photo

CẦN THƠ — Representatives from the World Bank (WB) and the Swiss Government had a working session with the People’s Committee of Cần Thơ City on Wednesday to discuss the implementation of the Cần Thơ urban development and resilience enhancement project (Project 3), which has already protected over 442,600 local residents from flooding.

The project had a total investment of nearly VNĐ9.2 trillion (over US$402 million), with WB loans worth nearly VNĐ5.7 trillion, non-refundable aid from the Swiss Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research totalling $10 million, and corresponding fund of more than VNĐ3.37 trillion. The project, implemented from 2016 to 2024, aims to protect Cần Thơ's urban core from prolonged flooding while promoting environmentally friendly urban development.

According to director of Cần Thơ's Official Development Assistance (ODA) projects management board Bùi Thái Thượng, under the project, flood protection infrastructure has been improved, including embankments, tidal sluice gates, and pumping stations. Additionally, urban transport infrastructure has been developed under the project.

At the meeting, WB Country Director for Việt Nam Mariam J. Sherman urged Cần Thơ City to ensure the project's sustainable operation to promote local socio-economic development and multiply its experiences to other localities, noting that the WB not only provides financial support but also global technical expertise through its partners.

Meanwhile, Swiss Ambassador to Việt Nam Thomas Gass expressed his delight at the success of the project, helping Cần Thơ develop infrastructure and improve flood control while building a smart, future-oriented city with effective water and flood risk management and climate change adaptation.

For his part, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyễn Thực Hiện stressed that the project has received strong support from residents, especially those living in previously flooded areas, allowing them to confidently engage in business activities and contribute to the city's socio-economic development.

Hiền hoped that experts will regularly visit to inspect the operation of the project’s technology system and support upgrades to more advanced equipment in the future, serving the development of the city and Việt Nam as a whole. — VNS

