Regions on high alert as 146 forested areas face wildfire threat

HÀ NỘI — Prolonged dry weather and a lack of rainfall have put 146 forested areas across the country at high risk of wildfires, with authorities issuing urgent warnings for extreme danger in multiple regions, according to the Department of Forestry and Forest Protection.

The department, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, has classified 27 forested areas in the southern region as Level 5 (extremely dangerous) wildfire risks.

An additional 119 locations in northern provinces and some southern localities have been placed at Level 4 (dangerous) risk.

According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the ongoing heatwave is expected to persist through 27 and March 28, affecting provinces from Nghệ An to Thừa Thiên-Huế and the southeastern region, with temperatures surpassing 35 degrees Celsius.

Some areas between Thanh Hóa and Thừa Thiên-Huế could see temperatures climb above 37 degrees Celsius.

The centre warned that the combination of extreme heat and low humidity significantly increases the risk of wildfires, explosions and residential fires, particularly as electricity demand surges.

In response, the Department of Forestry and Forest Protection has identified Bình Phước, Tây Ninh, Đồng Nai, Kiên Giang, Sóc Trăng and Cà Mau among the southern provinces at Level 5 risk.

Meanwhile, 119 areas across both northern and southern regions are facing Level 4 wildfire threats, including Hà Giang, Cao Bằng, Lào Cai, Bắc Kạn, Lạng Sơn, Sơn La, Tây Ninh, Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu, Long An, An Giang, and Cà Mau. — VNS