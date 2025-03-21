Hà Nội departments asked to study cleaning up Tô Lịch River

HÀ NỘI — The People’s Committee of Hà Nội has tasked the city's Department of Construction and Project Management Board to study the feasibility of supplementing the Tô Lịch River with water from the Hồng (Red) River along Võ Chí Công Street.

The plan aims to completely clear out pollution and revive the river.

The move came after the release of Official Notice No. 140/TB-VP by the committee’s office, which summarised directives from committee Chairman Trần Sỹ Thanh made at a meeting to discuss the revitalisation of the Tô Lịch River and the improvement of its surrounding areas.

Once an optimal proposal is developed, the department will host a workshop to gather feedback from relevant organisations, experts and scientists on the plan to supplement the river with fresh water.

The aim is to refine the proposal based on the input received, before submitting the plans for further review by the city.

The final plan should be made public by August 20.

At a meeting on February 28, Thanh also tasked the department with working alongside Sun Group, the company proposing the Tô Lịch River improvement design, to clarify potential project investment methods, whether public-private partnerships (PPP), build-transfer (BT) or public investment.

As for the development of the Tô Lịch riverbank area in Cầu Giấy District, Thanh told the People’s Committee of the district to implement improvements to the riverbank area, ensuring accessibility and long-term sustainability.

Thanh also assigned relevant agencies, including the city's Agriculture and Environment Department and the construction department, along with local authorities, to continue efforts to enhance the environmental quality and visual appeal of the areas on both sides of the river.

Issues beyond the authority of the district administration and departments must be reported to the capital People's Committee for consideration and resolution.— VNS