Rare frost in mid-March covers Tà Xùa Peak in northern province

YÊN BÁI — Tà Xùa peak in Bản Công Commune, Trạm Tấu District, the northern mountainous province of Yên Bái, was coated in thick frost from the night of March 18 until 7:30 am on March 19.

According to Đào Việt Nghiêm, Chairman of the Ban Cong communal People’s Committee, frost typically forms on Tà Xùa Peak -- at a height of about 2,800m above sea level -- before the Lunar New Year. The appearance of the rare phenonmena in mid-March is unprecedented.

The frost, which lasted through the night, began to melt after sunrise. This marks the third time frost has appeared on Tà Xùa Peak since the start of the year. — VNA/VNS