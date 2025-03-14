Works to connect local ASEAN Heritage Parks for better protection

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is working to enhance the role and strengthen the connectivity of its national parks that are part of the ASEAN Heritage Parks (AHP) network.

The AHP initiative, established through the ASEAN Environment Ministers' Declaration on Heritage Parks in 2003, aims to comprehensively conserve the region’s unique and vital ecosystems.

The ASEAN Heritage Parks are designated as protected areas of regional significance, selected specifically to preserve the distinctive ecosystems that define the ASEAN region.

They are designed not only to raise awareness and foster pride in ASEAN’s rich natural heritage but also to encourage cooperation among ASEAN countries in safeguarding shared natural resources. Through this network, ASEAN nations collaborate to protect biodiversity, preserve cultural and educational values, and ensure the sustainable use of ecosystems.

Việt Nam boasts the largest number of ASEAN Heritage Parks in Southeast Asia, with a total of 12. They are Hoàng Liên National Park (Lào Cai, Lai Châu), Ba Bể National Park (Bắc Kạn), Vũ Quang National Park (Hà Tĩnh), Bái Tử Long National Park (Quảng Ninh), Ngọc Linh Nature Reserve (Kon Tum), Chư Mom Ray National Park (Kon Tum), Kon Ka Kinh National Park (Gia Lai), U Minh Thượng National Park (Kiên Giang), and Bidoup – Núi Bà National Park (Lâm Đồng), Lò Gò – Xa Mát National Park (Tây Ninh), Côn Đảo National Park (Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu), and Bạch Mã National Park (Huế).

The ASEAN Heritage Parks Programme has set out three primary objectives.

First, it seeks to establish agreements between the parks and their stakeholders to prioritise and protect areas facing the greatest biodiversity threats. Second, the programme aims to build the capacity of park management agencies to raise awareness about conservation and engage local communities. This includes providing training, networking and promoting the exchange of knowledge and best practices. Finally, it aims to increase local community involvement in the management and protection of these parks.

To achieve these goals, Việt Nam's ASEAN Heritage Parks are developing comprehensive management plans and sustainable forest management operations. The parks are also focusing on enhancing the capacity of management teams and stakeholders. This includes implementing monitoring and evaluation systems, increasing community participation and ensuring sustainable financial support for the parks.

In 2024, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s International Cooperation Department launched a project to strengthen the network of Việt Nam's ASEAN Heritage Parks for the 2023-25 period. This initiative, part of the National Biodiversity Action Plan, aims to create stronger connections among Việt Nam's ASEAN Heritage Parks, in line with the Environmental Protection Law 2020 and government decrees designed to intensify efforts to protect natural heritage while fulfilling international biodiversity conservation commitments for the decade 2021-30.

Việt Nam plans to add three more ASEAN Heritage Parks in 2025, aligning with its Biodiversity Strategy through 2030, with a vision for 2050.

This year, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment will issue a circular on biodiversity inventory and monitoring, along with technical guidelines for localities and national parks. The ministry is also working to establish environmental management criteria, create a network of Vietnamese ASEAN Heritage Parks and facilitate expert exchanges to assess the effectiveness of park management. — VNS