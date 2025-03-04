Forest rangers stay up at night to protect ancient rosewood forest

GIA LAI — Hidden deep within the old-growth forest of Krong Commune, Kbang District in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai is an area with ancient rosewood trees that are hundreds of years old.

According to a survey in 2019, the area has over 400 rare rosewood trees scattered across 27 plots in seven subzones managed by Krông Pa Forestry Company.

These ancient trees, with trunk diameters ranging from 35cm to over 1.4m, have stood for centuries, forming an invaluable ecological system.

To protect these precious trees from illegal loggers, the forest keepers must stay up all night, guarding every inch of the forest and every tree.

"Every night, we take turns on duty – some sleep while others stay awake to keep watch,” said Nguyễn Văn Chim, head of the forest protection team at Krông Pa Forestry Company.

“The moment we hear a strange noise, we immediately get up and head into the forest to check,” Chim said.

“A full night’s sleep is a luxury for forest guards," he added.

Hồ Ngọc Thọ, the company’s director, said that all of the rosewood trees in this area are naturally grown.

A recent review found trees with astonishing sizes, underscoring the rarity and immense value of this forest.

The largest concentration of rosewood trees is in Vir Village, with over 250 trees, and H’ro Village, with about 40, all of them vital for genetic conservation and biodiversity.

Tơ Nang Forest Protection Station, about 2km from Vir Village, is responsible for guarding over 1,500ha of natural forest, including 256 rosewood trees. Due to the dense population of rosewood trees, the four rangers at this station must constantly stay on high alert.

Chim said that rosewood is classified as a Group I timber species, with Kbang rosewood particularly valued for its large diameter, mild fragrance and stunning wood grain.

The market price for a single tree can reach several billion đồng. Given the quantity and size of these trees, Kbang's rosewood forest is considered one of a kind.

Following the forest keepers into the wilderness, one can fully appreciate the vastness and grandeur of the primeval forest.

Because of their enormous value, these rosewood trees are prime targets for illegal loggers, who use every trick in the book – from poisoning the trees to using chainsaws – to cut them down.

The rangers have set up checkpoints on key access roads and strengthened cooperation with local communities assigned to forest protection to counter the sophistication and aggression of loggers.

Dương Tuấn Anh, head of Tơ Nang Protection Station, said that due to the high market demand for rosewood, loggers are constantly lurking, looking for opportunities to harvest the trees.

In the years before 2021, many trees were illegally felled, and some were even poisoned.

However, thanks to the strong intervention of law enforcement teams and authorities, the situation has improved significantly.

The life of a forest ranger is spent in makeshift huts deep in the jungle, with no phone signal. Their diet mainly consists of instant noodles, dried fish and wild vegetables. Only when they venture far to set fishing nets can they enjoy fresh fish.

Despite these hardships, the biggest challenge remains protecting fallen rosewood trees.

By law, they must be left untouched, making it difficult to preserve them and adding pressure on the rangers.

Vũ Quang Sáng, head of Kbang District Forest Protection Department, said that along with advising the authorities, his team constantly monitors and combats illegal logging activities.

The department also urges forest owners to step up their patrols and identify potential violators.

Because rosewood forests are a national treasure, forest monitoring and law enforcement are top priorities, and any illegal activity is met with strict penalties.

“To ensure that these centuries-old rosewood forests continue to thrive, the dedication of forest rangers is indispensable,” said Sáng.

“Despite facing immense dangers and sleepless nights, they remain committed to protecting this invaluable 'treasure' for future generations,” he added. — VNS