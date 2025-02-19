U Minh Thượng National Park to ensure forest fire prevention during dry season

KIÊN GIANG — Authorities in the southern province Kiên Giang have reported that due to the impact of climate change and the influence of the El Nino phenomenon, prolonged hot weather and low water levels in forests have elevated the risk of forest fires.

According to the province, it is estimated that by early May, the entire forest area in U Minh Thượng National Park will be at level IV and V forest fire warning (dangerous and extremely dangerous).

Deputy Director of U Minh Thượng National Park Nguyễn Văn Thắng said that the park will continue to effectively implement a forest fire prevention and fighting plan in 2025.

When the forest fire forecast is at level IV, 100 per cent of the force will be on duty 24/7, proactively detecting, preventing and promptly handling forest fires.

Specialized forest protection forces will increase patrols to prevent people from illegally entering the forest.

To avoid fire incidents, the authority has informed forest managers and related units to proactively build dams to keep the water level over 10 cm higher than the average annual level.

In addition, the Forest Protection and Development Management Department has arranged five fire prevention and fighting teams into on-site forces, on-site vehicles, on-site logistics, and on-site command.

From the beginning of the 2024-25 dry season until now, U Minh Thượng National Park has strengthened forest protection and forest fire prevention measures, deployed SMART applications, and used SMART Mobile software for forest protection patrol activities.

U Minh Thượng National Park covers over 8,500 ha in Minh Thuận and An Minh Bắc communes in U Minh Thượng District.

It is the fifth biosphere reserve in Việt Nam recognised by UNESCO and the eighth Ramsar site in the country. — VNS