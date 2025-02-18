Gov't leader urges proactive response to salinity intrusion in Mekong Delta, HCM City

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính signed an official dispatch on February 17, urging ministries and localities to take proactive measures against peak salinity intrusion in the Mekong Delta and HCM City.

The dispatch, citing the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, notes that salinity intrusion in the Mekong Delta and HCM City increased during the high tide period last week. It forecasts that from February to April, salinity intrusion will continue to rise, exceeding the multi-year average but remaining lower than in 2016 and 2020, and slightly below 2024 levels.

During the peak period of salinity intrusion, freshwater shortages may occur in certain areas, particularly in coastal regions, as salinity penetrates deep into river mouths, which could impact livelihoods, as well as production and business activities.

To proactively respond to and limit its negative impacts, PM Chính has asked the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, and the Minister of Construction, and chairpersons of people’s committees of provinces and centrally-run cities in the Mekong Delta and HCM City to continue with measures to prevent and control drought, water shortages, and salinity intrusion.

In addition, the Minister of Information and Communications, along with the heads of Vietnam Television, The Voice of Vietnam, and the Vietnam News Agency, was instructed to ensure timely and accurate updates, particularly those on directives and response measures from competent authorities.

PM Chính assigned Deputy PM Trần Hồng Hà to directly oversee the performance of relevant ministries, sectors, and localities in the work. — VNA/VNS