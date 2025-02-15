Cameras capture rare Red Book species in Tương Dương forest

Several rare animal species, including those listed in Red Books, have recently been found in the Tương Dương Protection Forest in the central province of Nghệ An.

These species were discovered through camera traps installed as part of a collaborative project between the Tương Dương Protection Forest Management Board and the Vietnam Wildlife Conservation Centre. Automatic cameras (camera traps) have been placed in primary forest areas at elevations of 1,000 to 1,500 metres.

According to Nguyễn Thành Dũng, director of the board, the installation of camera traps aims to enhance monitoring activities, study biodiversity, and conserve rare wild animals in their natural habitat.

During the camera trap installation period, multiple photos were collected showing many rare animal species thriving in the primary forest of the border area in Tam Hợp Commune. Among these, officials spotted marbled cats (Pardofelis marmorata), a species that is globally near-threatened and faces threats in Việt Nam due to habitat loss and poaching.

Notably, this includes endangered and rare animal species listed in the Red Book of Việt Nam and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. This initiative will help authorities identify threats and risks impacting the biodiversity of these species, allowing them to implement effective management and conservation measures.

Other rare species discovered include the Trường Sơn muntjac (Muntiacus truongsonensis), crab-eating mongoose (Herpestes urva), large Indian civet (Viverrazibetha), masked palm civet (Paguma larvata), and Asian black bear (Ursus thibetanus). VNS