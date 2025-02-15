Politics & Law
Home Environment

Cameras capture rare Red Book species in Tương Dương forest

February 15, 2025 - 08:00
These species were discovered through camera traps installed as part of a collaborative project between the Tương Dương Protection Forest Management Board and the Vietnam Wildlife Conservation Centre.

Several rare animal species, including those listed in Red Books, have recently been found in the Tương Dương Protection Forest in the central province of Nghệ An.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Staff from the Vietnam Wildlife Conservation Centre and the Tương Dương Protection Forest Management Board are setting up camera traps to monitor general wildlife activity in the forest. VNA/VNS Photo

These species were discovered through camera traps installed as part of a collaborative project between the Tương Dương Protection Forest Management Board and the Vietnam Wildlife Conservation Centre. Automatic cameras (camera traps) have been placed in primary forest areas at elevations of 1,000 to 1,500 metres.

ON THE HUNT: Two crab-eating mongooses (Herpestes urva), a species that requires protection, have been documented through camera traps. VNA/VNS Photo

According to Nguyễn Thành Dũng, director of the board, the installation of camera traps aims to enhance monitoring activities, study biodiversity, and conserve rare wild animals in their natural habitat.

LATE NIGHT FELINE: A- marbled cat (Pardofelis marmorata) captured by camera traps. VNA/VNS Photo

During the camera trap installation period, multiple photos were collected showing many rare animal species thriving in the primary forest of the border area in Tam Hợp Commune. Among these, officials spotted marbled cats (Pardofelis marmorata), a species that is globally near-threatened and faces threats in Việt Nam due to habitat loss and poaching.

ONE OF A KIND: The Trường Sơn muntjac (Muntiacus truongsonensis), an extremely endangered species listed in Việt Nam's Red Book, has been captured by camera traps. VNA/VNS Photo

Notably, this includes endangered and rare animal species listed in the Red Book of Việt Nam and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. This initiative will help authorities identify threats and risks impacting the biodiversity of these species, allowing them to implement effective management and conservation measures.

GREEN LUNG: A forest in Na Kho Village, Nga My Commune, Tương Dương District, Nghệ An Province, is home to a diverse ecosystem of flora and fauna, including many species listed in the Red Book. VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Tiến

Other rare species discovered include the Trường Sơn muntjac (Muntiacus truongsonensis), crab-eating mongoose (Herpestes urva), large Indian civet (Viverrazibetha), masked palm civet (Paguma larvata), and Asian black bear (Ursus thibetanus). VNS

ENDANGERED: The civet (Viverra zibetha) is one of the rare animals discovered living in the Tương Dương Protection Forest. VNA/VNS Photo
endangered species conservation wilderness animals

Sea turtles start breeding on Côn Đảo 

Although the peak breeding season of sea turtles has not started yet, the waters surrounding Côn Đảo archipelago of Côn Đảo National Park in the southern province of Bà Rịa- Vũng Tàu have seen many mother turtles coming to lay eggs.

