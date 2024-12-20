Urgent action needed to protect severely threatened bird species

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is home to over 900 recorded bird species, but some are facing critically severe declines, such as the sarus crane, whose population has plummeted from 1,000 individuals in 1988 to only a few today.

At a consultation workshop held today, a representative from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment reported that Việt Nam's bird population includes ten critically endangered species, 17 endangered species, 24 near-threatened species, and 48 vulnerable species.

Despite this rich biodiversity, illegal hunting and consumption of wild birds remain prevalent across many regions, posing risks to both human and animal health, and jeopardising Việt Nam's commitments to international biodiversity conservation agreements.

To address the issue, the ministry emphasised the urgent need to develop and implement a program to protect endangered and rare waterbird species, along with guidelines for managing and safeguarding critical migratory bird habitats.

Some species decline by 99.9 per cent

Phan Việt Nga, Deputy Director of the Department of Nature Conservation and Biodiversity, highlighted Việt Nam’s significant role in the migratory bird network, with 63 globally important bird areas and seven endemic bird zones. These wild and migratory bird habitats contribute not only to biodiversity conservation but also to tourism development and promoting Việt Nam’s global image.

However, illegal hunting and the consumption of wild birds continue to severely threaten many species, particularly migratory waterbirds, pushing them closer to extinction. Such activities also negatively impact biodiversity, ecosystems, and the livelihoods of communities reliant on wetland environments.

Nguyễn Hoài Bảo, lecturer at the University of Natural Sciences (Việt Nam National University, HCM City) and Director of Wildtour, stressed that Việt Nam is home to over 160 waterbird species, 38 of which are globally threatened.

For instance, the sarus crane population has decreased by 99.9 per cent, dropping from 1,000 individuals in 1988 to just a few today. The two primary causes of this decline are illegal hunting and habitat destruction caused by human activities, such as unsustainable infrastructure development and aquaculture practices.

“These threats accelerate the decline of waterbird populations and negatively impact ecosystems and the livelihoods of communities dependent on wetlands,” Bảo explained.

Tackling hunting and prioritising conservation

To tackle these challenges, Nguyễn Hoài Bảo recommended that Việt Nam prioritise the conservation of endangered waterbirds as part of its broader biodiversity protection efforts. He outlined two main solutions: curbing illegal hunting of migratory birds and adopting effective in-situ and ex-situ conservation measures. These should be aligned with international best practices while tailored to local conditions.

Specific actions include restoring habitats for waterbirds, particularly critical wetlands like mangrove forests, coastal mudflats and inland marshes. Encouraging investment and fostering collaboration among government agencies, international organisations and local communities are also crucial for implementing sustainable conservation initiatives.

Phan Việt Nga added that the Department of Nature Conservation and Biodiversity has developed a draft program for protecting endangered and rare waterbird species and technical guidelines for managing critical migratory bird habitats. The programme aims to enhance policies and laws, strengthen management capacity and establish a national database on endangered and migratory waterbird species.

The draft program sets ambitious goals, including reducing illegal hunting and trade of waterbirds by at least 50 per cent by 2035. It also aims to successfully breed and release at least 100 sarus cranes into the wild by 2032 as part of the Red-Crowned Crane Conservation and Development Plan in Tràm Chim National Park (2022-32).

Conservation experts at the workshop largely supported the draft programme, but recommended more detailed strategies for protecting waterbirds and migratory species. They also called for continuous updates to databases on habitats and population changes to enable timely interventions. — VNS