Tornado devastates 64 homes in Mekong Delta province

SÓC TRĂNG — A sudden and fierce tornado has wreaked havoc in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Sóc Trăng, leaving 64 homes damaged and several people injured.

The unexpected storm struck on December 13, bringing with it powerful winds and torrential rain that devastated the communes of Mỹ Bình and Mỹ Quới in Ngã Năm District.

Among the destruction, 15 homes were completely obliterated, while 49 others suffered severe roof damage.

The tornado's ferocity caught residents off guard, resulting in chaos as trees were uprooted and roads were blocked, disrupting everyday life.

A resident of Mỹ Quới Commune said, “The tornado hit suddenly and felt like it lasted forever. Though it was only 15 minutes, we had little time to react. We could only call to each other and find shelter. It was terrifying to see debris flying everywhere.”

Local authorities are mobilising resources to help those affected, assessing the damage and providing essential support to the community.

To aid the affected families, the local government has allocated VNĐ5 million to those whose homes were completely destroyed and VNĐ2 million for those who suffered roof damage.

The Ngã Năm District People's Committee has reported that estimated damages exceed VNĐ2 billion (US$78,400). — VNS