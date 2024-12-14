Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Environment

Tornado devastates 64 homes in Mekong Delta province

December 14, 2024 - 17:10
A sudden and fierce tornado wreaked havoc in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Sóc Trăng, leaving 64 homes damaged and several people injured.
Local authorities are assisting residents in Sóc Trăng province to recover from a sudden tornado that damaged 64 homes. — VNA/VNS Photo

SÓC TRĂNG — A sudden and fierce tornado has wreaked havoc in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Sóc Trăng, leaving 64 homes damaged and several people injured.

The unexpected storm struck on December 13, bringing with it powerful winds and torrential rain that devastated the communes of Mỹ Bình and Mỹ Quới in Ngã Năm District.

Among the destruction, 15 homes were completely obliterated, while 49 others suffered severe roof damage.

The tornado's ferocity caught residents off guard, resulting in chaos as trees were uprooted and roads were blocked, disrupting everyday life.

A resident of Mỹ Quới Commune said, “The tornado hit suddenly and felt like it lasted forever. Though it was only 15 minutes, we had little time to react. We could only call to each other and find shelter. It was terrifying to see debris flying everywhere.”

Local authorities are mobilising resources to help those affected, assessing the damage and providing essential support to the community.

To aid the affected families, the local government has allocated VNĐ5 million to those whose homes were completely destroyed and VNĐ2 million for those who suffered roof damage.

The Ngã Năm District People's Committee has reported that estimated damages exceed VNĐ2 billion (US$78,400). — VNS

Related Stories

Society

Heavy rain, tornadoes impact Bình Thuận

Heavy rain and tornadoes damaged a number of structures and affected the lives of people in Bắc Bình district (Bình Thuận), according to the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention, Control and Search and Rescue of Bình Thuận Province.

see also

More on this story

Environment

Cold weather forecast in the north

Due to the cold spell, the lowest temperatures in the north and north-central regions will generally range from 15 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius , with some high mountainous areas experiencing temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom