Sóc Trăng to tackle aquaculture plastic waste

SÓC TRĂNG – A groundbreaking initiative to address the growing environmental challenge of plastic waste from aquaculture has been officially launched in the southern province of Sóc Trăng.

It aims to create a circular economy for plastic materials in the region, while significantly reducing plastic waste from the rapidly growing shrimp farming industry.

The project, led by Evergreen Social Ventures (ESV) and sponsored by Dow Vietnam through the Charities Aid Foundation America (CAFA), aims to create a sustainable, efficient and scalable system for collecting and converting used pond liners in the province.

This initiative marks the beginning of a strategic partnership directed at a critical environmental challenge through innovative solutions and cross-sector collaboration among key stakeholders representing a significant step towards sustainable aquaculture practices.

“This project represents a significant step towards sustainable aquaculture practices in Sóc Trăng Province,” said Dr Kasia Weina, Director at Evergreen Social Ventures

“By establishing an efficient system for collecting and recycling used pond liners, we’re not only addressing a pressing environmental issue but also creating a circular economy in the region,” she said.

The project brings together key stakeholders from diverse sectors. As part of Dow’s commitment to sustainability, Loganathan Ravisanker, President of Dow Vietnam, emphasised the importance of such collaborations: “As a global leader in materials science, we are thrilled to collaborate with diverse stakeholders to promote the circular economy and to address plastics pollution.

"At Dow, sustainability is at the core of our mission, with a commitment to transforming plastic waste and alternative feedstock into three million metric tonnes of circular and renewable solutions by 2030. By leveraging innovative recycling technologies and forging strategic partnerships, we aim to help Việt Nam enhance its ability to use waste as feedstock, driving progress toward a circular economy and tackling environmental issues.”

Vice Director of the Sóc Trăng provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD), Quách Thị Bình added: “Considering that this is an innovative project funded by Dow Vietnam that addresses the issue of plastic waste from shrimp farming, it helps farmers save and reduce production costs, raises their environmental awareness and contributes to environmental protection.”

“Furthermore, it supports the promotion of a circular economy. Therefore, with the permission of the People’s Committee of Sóc Trăng Province, the Department is honoured to collaborate with Evergreen Social Ventures Company to organise the project launch ceremony and support its implementation within the province, highlighting the provincial government’s dedication to ensuring long-term sustainability for local aquaculture practices.”

The project, running in 2024-25, will focus on the districts of Trần Đề, Mỹ Xuyên and Vĩnh Châu Town. It encompasses a comprehensive approach, including stakeholder engagement, infrastructure development and innovative recycling processes.

The project encompasses a comprehensive approach to tackle the issue of plastic waste from aquaculture. It begins with the establishment of strategic collection points and storage facilities throughout the target areas.

Simultaneously, the team will develop and implement efficient collection and transportation systems to ensure the smooth flow of materials.

A key focus of the project is exploring innovative recycling technologies to maximise the value recovered from used pond liners.

To ensure long-term success, the initiative includes providing extensive training and guidance to local stakeholders, equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to maintain the system.

Additionally, the project aims to promote awareness and improve accessibility of plastic recycling within the community, fostering a culture of environmental responsibility and sustainable practices in the provincial aquaculture industry and communities.

This groundbreaking initiative not only aligns with Việt Nam’s national strategy for sustainable development but also serves as a best-practice example of the power of public-private partnerships in addressing critical environmental issues.

It demonstrates that solutions to complex problems are possible when diverse stakeholders unite towards a common goal of sustainable development and environmental stewardship. VNS