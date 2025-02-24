Quảng Nam promotes Chàm Islands as a new nature reserve

CHÀM ISLANDS – The Chàm Islands Marine Protected Area (MPA), 20km off the coast of Hội An City, has been declared as the Cù Lao Chàm, or Chàm Islands Nature Reserve (Cu Lao Cham Nature Reserve), in an official announcement by the central province of Quảng Nam.

The newly established Nature Reserve will cover on a total 23,530ha, of which 21,887ha was sea area and 1,642ha of the islands, along with the entire area of the ancient Hội An City.

An area of 1,716ha reserves as a strict protected area and ecological system restoration zone for prolonged conservation.

The province said total funds of VNĐ172 billion (US$6.88 million) will be allocated for the reserve development in 2026-35.

Eco-tour services, biodiversity conservation and science and technology applications will be major activities in making the reserve a key centre of community-based tourism, biodiversity research centre as well as improving community livelihood in the coming decades.

Deputy director of the MPA, Nguyễn Văn Vũ said the establishment of the reserve will help expand the strict protected area of primary forest and sea under integrated management, improving the conservation of flora and fauna species.

The establishment of the reserve on the base of MPA will further improve the rich natural value of the UNESCO-recognised Chàm-Hội An World Biosphere Reserve site.

The Chàm Islands, which include seven islets (Lao, Lá, Dài, Tai, Mồ, Khô and Cụ) and the main Chàm Island with 2,400 inhabitants, are one of the most popular destinations in Quảng Nam Province.

It’s also one of three main attractions in Quảng Nam Province – along with the world heritage sites of Hội An ancient town and Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary.

The MPA managing board reported that more than 80 per cent of the population switched from fishing to the eco-tourism sector in recent years.

The islands are the only location in Việt Nam which have been promoting the non-use of plastic bags and ‘3R’ (reduce, reuse and recycle) programmes since 2011, and fighting over-fishing, making this the first ‘zero waste and plastic waste’ destination in Việt Nam.

It welcomes around 400,000 tourists per year.