New Ministry of Agriculture and Environment established to boost efficiency

HÀ NỘI – Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has announced the establishment of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, a major step in administrative reform.

The ministry is a result of a merger between the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment. This consolidation aims to enhance greater efficiency in managing 25 interrelated sectors, including climate change, land resources, and sustainable development.

Deputy PM Hà stressed the ministry’s role in eradicating hunger and poverty while leveraging digital transformation to optimise resources.

Minister Đỗ Đức Duy pledged to streamline operations, enhance policy-making, and eliminate institutional bottlenecks to drive socio-economic growth. He underscored the merger as an opportunity to better integrate environmental protection with agricultural and rural development.

At the event on Saturday, leadership appointments were announced, with Đỗ Đức Duy officially named minister.

The new ministry now consists of 30 units, down from 53 under the previous two ministries, making it one of the most streamlined government bodies.

The restructuring follows National Assembly Resolution No. 176/2025/QH15 and Government Decree No. 35/2025/NĐ-CP, both effective March 1, 2025. — VNS