Passionate and creative ways to protect and develop the Cần Giờ mangrove forest

HCM CITY — Enthusiastic, responsible, passionate about introducing tourists, in a humorous way, to all the species of plants and animals thriving in the mangrove forest.

Those are how people describe Master Bùi Nguyễn Thế Kiệt, Head of Resource Development Management Department under the Cần Giờ Protective Forest Management Board in HCM City.

Kiệt has brought in many practical initiatives and solutions to better manage, protect and develop the Cần Giờ mangrove forest – the first biosphere reserve in Việt Nam recognised by UNESCO.

In particular, his initiative 'Application of geographic information system in resource management at the Cần Giờ Mangrove World Biosphere Reserve' won the third prize at the HCM City Innovation Award 2023 and the third HCM City Environment Award.

Kiệt and his colleagues have started a number of initiatives that contribute to the conservation and development of this highly biodiverse ecosystem.

Together they have built a table showing the biomass, carbon reserves of the mangrove population, a management tool to monitor the forest on Google Earth and Mapinfo software to check on changes. They have installed an ecosystem service valuation and Landsat remote sensing images to build a database for managing and sustainably developing the Cần Giờ mangrove ecosystem.

In addition they collect specimens of fallen, collapsed and trees brought down by landslides to evaluate the biomass and carbon reserves of Cần Giờ mangrove species.

The Cần Giờ mangrove forest is assessed as an ecosystem with high biodiversity, rich in quantity and species, a valuable resource of HCM City, along with the nation and the world.

But, the forest is bordered by Long An, Tiền Giang, Đồng Nai, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu provinces, plus a dense network of rivers and canals, creating many advantages but also many difficulties in forest management and protection.

Responsibility

Kiệt studied forestry major. In 2006, he came to work at the Cần Giờ Protective Forest Management Board, which is assigned to directly manage the core zone and buffer zone of the mangrove biosphere reserve.

Loving the forest and having a high sense of responsibility, Kiệt and his colleagues are always active in inspecting each section around the mangrove forest.

The only way to move in the forest is by wading through muddy, swampy ground, but that is no obstacle for him and his colleagues.

Understanding the forest’s characteristics, diligently studying documents and consulting with experts, Kiệt and his colleagues proactively proposed to the unit's leaders many ways to protect and develop the forest.

His application is clearly effective in accurately and promptly collecting and measuring a lot of data related to forest resources without spending excessive effort and time.

It suggests the authorities measure and plan to manage forest resources more sustainably. At the same time, it demonstrates the active application of information technology and digital transformation in forest protection.

Speaking about Kiệt, Dr Huỳnh Đức Hoàn, Head of the Cần Giờ Protective Forest Management Board and also Deputy Head of the Cần Giờ Mangrove Biosphere Reserve Management Board, affirmed that Kiệt had many outstanding achievements.

With a high sense of responsibility, he proposed and advised the unit's leaders on many strategic directions in the work.

Eager to learn, creative and dedicated to his work, Kiệt deserves the achievements that have been recognised and rewarded by the city, Cần Giờ District and the forest management board.

As one of the people who have participated in protecting mangrove forests for many years, Nguyễn Thị Loan, said: "Kiệt always listens and enthusiastically guides us how to check, make statistics, and report on the forest situation. He also encourages us to overcome difficulties so that we can feel secure in protecting the forest – the valuable assets of the country".

Kiệt said that he was lucky to be working in the field he studied, trusted by leaders and always having colleagues working side by side, so he could complete the assigned tasks well.

For him, being able to contribute a small part to protecting and developing forests is happiness.

Reviving the forest is difficult, preserving and developing forests for today and tomorrow is even posing many new challenges, especially in the context of climate change.

Kiệt and his colleagues are actively cultivating many types of seedlings, meeting the task of biodiversity conservation, ready to restore many types of trees, including species listed in the Việt Nam Red Data Book. — VNS